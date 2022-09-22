Home Cities Chennai

NIOT gets nod to set up India’s first OTEC desal plant in Lakshadweep

The OTEC technology uses the temperature difference between the cold water in the deep sea (5°C) and the warm surface seawater (25°C) to generate clean, renewable electricity.

Published: 22nd September 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

desalination plant

Image of desalination plant for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee of the Union environment ministry has given nod for Chennai-based National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) to build world’s first Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC)-powered desalination plant at Kavaratti Island in Lakshadweep. NIOT scientists said it will be the first prototype in the world to be put to public use for generating power and fresh water together by utilising naturally occurring ocean temperature gradients. 

The OTEC technology uses the temperature difference between the cold water in the deep sea (5°C) and the warm surface seawater (25°C) to generate clean, renewable electricity. Warm surface water is pumped through an evaporator containing a working fluid. The vaporized fluid drives a turbine/generator. The vaporized fluid is condensed back to liquid in a condenser cooled with cold ocean water pumped from deeper in the ocean. OTEC systems using seawater as the working fluid can use the condensed water to produce desalinated water.

The expert appraisal committee that met on August 24 has recommended the environment ministry to issue clearance under the Island Protection Zone (IPZ) and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notifications. 
The committee said the project is crucial for meeting the drinking water requirement of Kavaratti Island. As per official records, cold water will be drawn from a depth of 1,000 metres through pipes.

NIOT has established a Low Temperature Thermal Desalination (LTTD) technology-based desalination plant at Kavaratti in May 2005, Agatti and Minicoy in 2011, and Kalpeni in 2021. These plants have been generating fresh water continuously and have been extremely helpful to the people. However, the power source is diesel generator sets which are polluting. Using the OTEC cycle for powering the desalination plant is the most suitable and reliable alternative that uses an environment-friendly energy resource. 

The expert committee, however, has imposed some conditions while recommending for IPZ clearance, including continuous coral reef monitoring by Lakshadweep forest department and Zoological Survey of India. NIOT was also asked to submit a detailed financial viability of the prototype for commercial utilisation as an R&D document within two years. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIOT Lakshadweep desalination plant
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp