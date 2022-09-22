Rs 20 crore to be spent on monsoon preparedness

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has commenced monsoon preparedness work at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Chennai region. About 122 projects will be implemented in Kancheepuram lower Palar basin, Tiruvallur Kosasthalaiyar basin, Chennai Araniyar basin and Krishna water supply scheme area, and Cuddalore Vellar basin. The works to be carried out on Cooum, Adyar, Buckingham Canal, Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam Canal and river mouth and flood carrier drains will be completed by October-end, an official said.

“Dumping of solid waste and debris in waterways leads to inundation and spread of diseases, and damages infrastructure. It is important to keep waterways clear of debris, silt, weeds and blockages before the onset of monsoon to allow free flow of water and avoid flooding,” he said.

The official also said that in the first phase, the WRD will remove weeds, vegetation and floating materials in Velachery tank and Veerangal odai drainage channel from Adambakkam tank to Pallikaranai swamp and other important places in the city. In Chennai Corporation limit alone, 26 works will be executed at a cost of Rs 5.6 crore.

Another said the government has told WRD to expedite work in food-prone areas such as Tambaram, Mudichur, Varadharajapuram and other areas in south Chennai.

