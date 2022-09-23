Chennai: ‘Dead’ woman returns a day after funeral 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a scene straight out of a Kollywood movie, 72-year-old S Chandra, thought to be dead in a train accident, returned home a day after she was ‘buried’ by the family. The shocked family had to explain the obituary posters lining up the streets.

Chandra was presumed dead after being hit by a train and her son had ‘identified’ her body. Chandra, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Guduvanchery in Chengalpattu district was staying with her eldest son Vadivelu (48), who works in a private company in Koovathur, said the police. Her husband passed away many years ago.

“Whenever depressed, Chandra used to visit a temple in Hanumanthapuram in Singaperumal Koil, about 22 km from her house. On Monday, Chandra left for the temple but did not return. Vadivelu registered a missing person’s complaint,” said a senior police officer.

On Tuesday evening, Vadivelu received information that an elderly woman had been run over by a suburban train. Tambaram Railway police registered a case and called Vadivelu to the mortuary for identification.

“The deceased had worn the same saree as his mother and since the face was damaged beyond recognition, it was confirmed the body was that of Chandra based on identification marks,” said R Srikanth, DSP Egmore Railway Police.

The body was handed over to the family and they buried her after final rites. On Thursday morning, the relatives were getting ready to perform a special pooja and to everyone’s surprise, Chandra walked home. Meanwhile, the police informed the revenue officials and exhumed the body and sent it to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Further investigations are on.

CHENNAI: In a scene straight out of a Kollywood movie, 72-year-old S Chandra, thought to be dead in a train accident, returned home a day after she was ‘buried’ by the family. The shocked family had to explain the obituary posters lining up the streets. Chandra was presumed dead after being hit by a train and her son had ‘identified’ her body. Chandra, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Guduvanchery in Chengalpattu district was staying with her eldest son Vadivelu (48), who works in a private company in Koovathur, said the police. Her husband passed away many years ago. “Whenever depressed, Chandra used to visit a temple in Hanumanthapuram in Singaperumal Koil, about 22 km from her house. On Monday, Chandra left for the temple but did not return. Vadivelu registered a missing person’s complaint,” said a senior police officer. On Tuesday evening, Vadivelu received information that an elderly woman had been run over by a suburban train. Tambaram Railway police registered a case and called Vadivelu to the mortuary for identification. “The deceased had worn the same saree as his mother and since the face was damaged beyond recognition, it was confirmed the body was that of Chandra based on identification marks,” said R Srikanth, DSP Egmore Railway Police. The body was handed over to the family and they buried her after final rites. On Thursday morning, the relatives were getting ready to perform a special pooja and to everyone’s surprise, Chandra walked home. Meanwhile, the police informed the revenue officials and exhumed the body and sent it to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Further investigations are on.