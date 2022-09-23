Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: ‘Dead’ woman returns a day after funeral 

In a scene straight out of a Kollywood movie, 72-year-old S Chandra, thought to be dead in a train accident, returned home a day after she was ‘buried’ by the family.

Published: 23rd September 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2022 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration |Sourav Roy)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a scene straight out of a Kollywood movie, 72-year-old S Chandra, thought to be dead in a train accident, returned home a day after she was ‘buried’ by the family. The shocked family had to explain the obituary posters lining up the streets.

Chandra was presumed dead after being hit by a train and her son had ‘identified’ her body. Chandra, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Guduvanchery in Chengalpattu district was staying with her eldest son Vadivelu (48), who works in a private company in Koovathur, said the police. Her husband passed away many years ago.

“Whenever depressed, Chandra used to visit a temple in Hanumanthapuram in Singaperumal Koil, about 22 km from her house. On Monday, Chandra left for the temple but did not return. Vadivelu registered a missing person’s complaint,” said a senior police officer. 

On Tuesday evening, Vadivelu received information that an elderly woman had been run over by a suburban train. Tambaram Railway police registered a case and called Vadivelu to the mortuary for identification. 

“The deceased had worn the same saree as his mother and since the face was damaged beyond recognition, it was confirmed the body was that of Chandra based on identification marks,” said R Srikanth, DSP Egmore Railway Police.

The body was handed over to the family and they buried her after final rites. On Thursday morning, the relatives were getting ready to perform a special pooja and to everyone’s surprise, Chandra walked home. Meanwhile, the police informed the revenue officials and exhumed the body and sent it to the Chromepet Government Hospital. Further investigations are on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates
Representational Image
Human cruelty: Adhesives used to close mouths of seized snakes in Chhattisgarh capital
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Prophet remark case: Supreme Court transfers all FIRs against journalist Navika Kumar to Delhi Police
Image used for representational purposes. (File | EPS)
Leopard attacks bikers, no end in sight for man-animal conflict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp