Home Cities Chennai

Electric boost: Chennai’s new transport road map to cut down carbon footprint

The comprehensive mobility plan could also look into developing cycle tracks and footpaths.

Published: 25th September 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

The new mofussil bus terminus in Kilambakkam | martin louis

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The revised comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) of Chennai will focus on green mobility and creating infrastructure for electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered buses as Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is hiring a consultant to update the Mobility Plan which was drafted in 2019.

“The CMP, which is likely to be prepared keeping in mind the notification of expansion of Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) to above 5,000 sq km, covering the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu, will look at creating infrastructure for the next 25 years taking into aspect growth of electric vehicles and use of hydrogen buses to cut down the carbon footprint,” said I Jeyakumar, special officer for CUMTA.

The comprehensive mobility plan could also look into developing cycle tracks and footpaths. “Although, it may not be possible in the city now, we could look at developing these infrastructure in the new proposed satellite towns,” said Jeyakumar.

Jeyakumar is for a participatory approach while developing the CMP. “We will go in for consultations with all stakeholders before going ahead,” he said. Interestingly, the new updated CMP is likely to focus on integrating the mobility needs of women and the less-mobile in line with national policy and the mobility needs of people in the bottom 40% by income.

The new CMP will also focus on use of existing assets, suburban and metro rail (service type, additional rolling stock, pricing and availability) besides improving use of roadways (priority allocation to buses, junction treatment, roadside friction, the role of streets in urban space) before proposing new infrastructure assets.

Interestingly, CUMTA, which has yet to hold its first meeting, is now focussing on multi-modal integration of Kilambakkam bus terminus. “A meeting was held with stakeholders, including CMDA and Metro Rail where we have provided the inputs from CUMTA to the government. The feasibility of having a train halt at the station near Kilambakkam terminus is also being studied,” says Jeyakumar.

Meanwhile, the Expression of Interest for CMP  will be finalised by October end. Based on EoI experience, CUMTA will float a tender by the first week of November, said Jeyakumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai CUMTA carbon footprint
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp