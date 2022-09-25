Electric boost: Chennai’s new transport road map to cut down carbon footprint

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The revised comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) of Chennai will focus on green mobility and creating infrastructure for electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered buses as Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is hiring a consultant to update the Mobility Plan which was drafted in 2019.

“The CMP, which is likely to be prepared keeping in mind the notification of expansion of Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) to above 5,000 sq km, covering the districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu, will look at creating infrastructure for the next 25 years taking into aspect growth of electric vehicles and use of hydrogen buses to cut down the carbon footprint,” said I Jeyakumar, special officer for CUMTA.

The comprehensive mobility plan could also look into developing cycle tracks and footpaths. “Although, it may not be possible in the city now, we could look at developing these infrastructure in the new proposed satellite towns,” said Jeyakumar.

Jeyakumar is for a participatory approach while developing the CMP. “We will go in for consultations with all stakeholders before going ahead,” he said. Interestingly, the new updated CMP is likely to focus on integrating the mobility needs of women and the less-mobile in line with national policy and the mobility needs of people in the bottom 40% by income.

The new CMP will also focus on use of existing assets, suburban and metro rail (service type, additional rolling stock, pricing and availability) besides improving use of roadways (priority allocation to buses, junction treatment, roadside friction, the role of streets in urban space) before proposing new infrastructure assets.

Interestingly, CUMTA, which has yet to hold its first meeting, is now focussing on multi-modal integration of Kilambakkam bus terminus. “A meeting was held with stakeholders, including CMDA and Metro Rail where we have provided the inputs from CUMTA to the government. The feasibility of having a train halt at the station near Kilambakkam terminus is also being studied,” says Jeyakumar.

Meanwhile, the Expression of Interest for CMP will be finalised by October end. Based on EoI experience, CUMTA will float a tender by the first week of November, said Jeyakumar.

