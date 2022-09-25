Woman, friend kill lover for attacking her children, nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A conservancy worker and her friend were arrested for allegedly murdering her paramour in Virugambakkam on Friday. The deceased was identified as Vijay (27), a painter. The accused arrested are D Prabhu (40) from Kodambakkam and N Soundarya (37) from Saligramam, conservancy workers in ward number 132 in corporation zone-10 in Kodambakkam, said the police.

According to police, Soundarya had left her husband Nagaraj, and moved in with Vijay to a house in Saligramam about three months ago. Vijay would allegedly abuse and beat up Soundarya’s sons aged 14 and 12. “There were several heated arguments between the two regarding the issue,” added sources.

Following this, Prabhu and Soundarya, who worked together, gradually grew closer. An enraged Vijay sent a voice note to Prabhu threatening him to stay away from his partner, said the police. On Friday at 10 pm, Soundarya sent her sons to buy snacks. Along with Prabhu, she began arguing with Vijay who was in an inebriated condition, “Prabhu stabbed Vijay on the back of the neck with a kitchen knife. The duo fled,” said a senior police officer.

On returning home, the boys found Vijay in a pool of blood and informed a patrol vehicle. Based on the information, the Virugambakkam police registered a case and sent the body to the Kilpauk Medical College for postmortem. The police arrested Prabhu and Soundarya and then remanded them in judicial custody.

CHENNAI: A conservancy worker and her friend were arrested for allegedly murdering her paramour in Virugambakkam on Friday. The deceased was identified as Vijay (27), a painter. The accused arrested are D Prabhu (40) from Kodambakkam and N Soundarya (37) from Saligramam, conservancy workers in ward number 132 in corporation zone-10 in Kodambakkam, said the police. According to police, Soundarya had left her husband Nagaraj, and moved in with Vijay to a house in Saligramam about three months ago. Vijay would allegedly abuse and beat up Soundarya’s sons aged 14 and 12. “There were several heated arguments between the two regarding the issue,” added sources. Following this, Prabhu and Soundarya, who worked together, gradually grew closer. An enraged Vijay sent a voice note to Prabhu threatening him to stay away from his partner, said the police. On Friday at 10 pm, Soundarya sent her sons to buy snacks. Along with Prabhu, she began arguing with Vijay who was in an inebriated condition, “Prabhu stabbed Vijay on the back of the neck with a kitchen knife. The duo fled,” said a senior police officer. On returning home, the boys found Vijay in a pool of blood and informed a patrol vehicle. Based on the information, the Virugambakkam police registered a case and sent the body to the Kilpauk Medical College for postmortem. The police arrested Prabhu and Soundarya and then remanded them in judicial custody.