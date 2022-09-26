Home Cities Chennai

Govt doctors stage stir for promotions and better pay in Chennai

While doctors with MBBS are upgraded to pay band 4 only after 20 years of service, they want it to be made 12 years.

Around 500 government doctors stage a protest over long-pending demands near Chennai Collectorate on Sunday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Nearly 500 government doctors from various parts of the State staged a protest stressing their long-pending demand to provide promotions and pay on a par with the Central government doctors, near the Collectorate on Sunday. 

While doctors with MBBS are upgraded to pay band 4 only after 20 years of service, they want it to be made 12 years. While the DMK-led government of M Karunanidhi brought a government order for this purpose, it is yet to be implemented, said the doctors.

Moreover, the government increased the duty time of the doctors to 8 am to 5 pm from the earlier 9 am to 4 pm through a government order 225 a month ago. This has to be reversed. The benefits provided to the doctors who died while on duty is yet to be released, they added.

