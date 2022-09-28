Home Cities Chennai

Anna University ropes in experts to train students, teachers

To enhance students’ skills and make them more employable, Anna University has roped in industry experts.

By Binita Jaiswal
CHENNAI:  To enhance students’ skills and make them more employable, Anna University has roped in industry experts. Experts from various sectors will conduct classes at varsity campus colleges and also in the affiliated colleges and provide detailed insight to the student about the market needs. 

Cambridge English will teach English language skills to the students in the first and second semesters and Microsoft will teach the best uses of its products like Microsoft Excel and Outlook in the third semester. Similarly, in the fourth semester, Mathcad (computer software used for the verification, validation, and documentation of mathematical calculations in engineering) will be taught.

From the fifth semester, engineering stream-specific industry experts will train students for upskilling them. For example, L&T Edutech, a leading construction company that has also ventured into the education sector, will take classes for civil engineering students and help them bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Vice-chancellor R Velraj said Anna University has revamped its curriculum recently after two decades. Accordingly, the varsity has identified training programmes to meet the market demand. “The initiative to upskill the students will be implemented in association with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC). While we have identified training programmes and mapped the required courses students need to learn, TNSDC has roped in industry experts, who will act as master trainers and impart training to our students,” said Velraj.

He further added that industry experts will provide training to the varsity and its affiliated college teachers.
“As we have included many latest market technologies in our curriculum, our teachers might find it difficult to teach it to the students. Hence, the industry experts will provide training to our teachers on the methodology and pedagogy so that they can help the students better understand the subject,” said Velraj. Citing an example, he said the course designed by Cambridge English allows students’ Business English skills to be mapped to international standards, thereby enhancing their career prospects.

Cambridge English
