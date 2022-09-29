Mega stray vaccination drive in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: September 28 marked the 16th World Rabies Day. This year’s theme, ‘Rabies: One health, zero deaths’ highlights the connection of the environment with both people and animals.

On the day, Heaven For Animals in association with Velammal Nexus launched a two-day Mega Vaccination Drive, which ends today. They aim to raise awareness regarding rabies, its effects, and prevention. The prince of Arcot, Mohammed Asif Ali flagged-off the drive on Wednesday at Velammal Gardens, Mogappair.

They plan to vaccinate a minimum of 1,000 stray and abandoned dogs. This drive will be headed by an expert team of four doctors and 50 volunteers from the city. Today, the vaccination will be done in two routes Vepery, Sowcarpet, Chennai High Court and Marina beach, and T Nagar, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani and Virugambakkam.

For details, call: Dr Lokesh (7904861901) for the former, and Dr Karthik (9080368440) for the second route

