Vaulting onto new heights

CHENNAI: Setting the bar and the beam high in the field of gymnastics at the young age of ten, Ariana Oberoi bagged gold at the recent IB ISSO National games hosted by Bengaluru’s Gopalan International School recently, in the under 11 category. The championship came at the heels of another a tournament by IGCI held a week prior in Chennai at which she won two platinum medals for floor and two silvers for bars and vault.

“For Ariana, it was a little confusing as the ISSO Nationals had different elements and so, she had to prepare accordingly. Her entire choreography and elements had to be changed for the floor,” explained her mother, Nidhi Oberoi.

However, despite the urgency, the tournament proved fruitful for the KC High student, who not only won big but also learned a lot along the way. Ariana said, “It was nerve-wracking for me but it was a good experience. It taught me not to underestimate people. You don’t know who you are up against and so, you have to come prepared to compete with the best. Many were really good and there was healthy competition. I enjoy being in competitions because they teach you to do things in perfect form and execution.”

Coached at Champion Gymnastic Center under the guidance of Sayantan Dey, Subrata Barman, Santu Mahato, and Bittu Ghosh, Ariana was preparing for the Nationals by the Gymnastic Federation of India when they caught news of the ISSO Nationals. Now, with the win in hand, Ariana is catching up on her conditioning (body workout to get stronger) and has already begun her preparations for the tournament to be held in the first quarter of 2023.

About her performance and potential, Sayantan said, “She is very dedicated and has potential. Sometimes, if someone is not getting an element, we ask them to drop it and pick it up later, to avoid demotivation but she does not leave the gym until she has got it. Her aim, as well as mine, is that she wins a medal in the Olympics one day and we are progressing as such. For the Nationals where she will be competing in the Under 14 category as the youngest in the lot, we are focussing on two apparatus — beam and vaulting — as aiming for four currently may be difficult.”

The young achiever was inspired by Simone Biles and recently also got a chance to hear her speak at an event held by the Young Entrepreneurs’ Organisation. And as she expands her watchtime on Olympic Games, she is also keeping her eye out for Shawn Johnson and Nadia Comaneci, among a few others.

MSME VC’s call to promote tier-2,3 TN cities

E Muthuraman, vice chairman of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Promotional Council, who participated as a chief guest at the D-Arc Build Exhibition held in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, honoured the participants who exhibited well in the exhibition. He requested the exhibitors to organize the next event at Madurai, Tamil Nadu. He said, The growth rate of construction industry in Tamil Nadu is very steady. New construction projects are coming every day. The real estate market in tier-2 and 3 cities of Tamil Nadu is experiencing tremendous growth post-Covid. They are the largest market for real estate and construction companies across India. So I request the organisers to hold this exhibition in Madurai next year. I would like to inform you that MSMEPC will provide necessary assistance to hold this exhibition.”

