Chennai corporation waives off 2 per cent fine for late payment of property tax

Those who fail to pay second half yearly tax by Oct 15 will also get exemption

Published: 30th September 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 03:14 PM

Mayor R Priya and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi during the council meeting held at Ripon Building. (Photo | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The city corporation has waived off the 2% penalty levied on people who are yet to pay the difference after the property tax revision in the first half year of 2022-23. Those who fail to pay the tax within October 15 for the second half year will also be exempt this year, said corporation officials.

According to a resolution passed at the corporation council meeting on Thursday, more than 6.90 lakh property owners paid the tax while 6.25 lakh are yet to pay it. Of the 12,300 petitions received against the property tax, about 10,000 have been resolved.

However, as court cases are pending against the tax revision and those who paid the tax before the revision but are yet to pay the difference will also be affected, the corporation has decided to waive off the interest. This apart, the penalty will not be levied for the second half year due to the recent tax increase and the property owners can get a 5% rebate if they pay the tax within October 15.

Meanwhile, the council has also granted permission to reassess properties with help of a private company. The civic body has identified 3,10,139 buildings as those with deviation in 199 wards. Of this, revenue officials have inspected 30,899 buildings.

There are only 90 assessors in the civic body and they are involved in various work. Considering this and to ensure that work is completed fast, the council approved measuring the remaining properties with help of private companies, at a cost of Rs 5.94 crore. The company will complete the work within nine months and the corporation expects to net an additional Rs 95.95 crore half yearly once the re-assessment is done.

