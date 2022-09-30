Home Cities Chennai

Panchayat prez among 6 booked for fire accident

The police said seven of the 12 injured are critical and were shifted from the government Chengalpattu hospital to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Six people, including the panchayat president of Devariyambakkam and wife, were booked by the Oragadam police for the fire accident that took place at a private gas cylinder godown on Wednesday. Panchayat president Ajay Kumar, wife Shanthi, godown owner Jeevanandham, Mohan Raj, Kunal and Arul were booked under four IPC sections, including negligence.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education started an exclusive burns intensive care unit with 10 beds at the Government Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital after instruction from Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday. The Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has also been instructed to transfer equipment from the National Centre for Ageing at the King Institute campus in Guindy.

After visiting the victims, Subramanian told reporters that five patients suffered 100% burns and are undergoing treatment in the ICU at the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital. The other seven were at Kilpauk Medical College.

