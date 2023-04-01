Home Cities Chennai

Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

The complaint was lodged by a former student at an All Women Police station in the city.

Published: 01st April 2023 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

KalakshetrasexualharassmentProtest

A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal and Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police late on Friday night booked an assistant professor Hari Padman in connection with sexual harassment charges levelled against him by students of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, Kalakshetra Foundation.

The professor was booked after two days of protest by the students demanding action against Hari Padman and a few faculty members.

Hari Padman was booked under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment) 509 (use of words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and Section 4 of Women Harassment Act.

The complaint was lodged by a former student at an All Women Police station in the city. Police sources said the man was sending obscene messages and comments to her through social media. The victim had also mentioned that the faculty harassed her while she was studying at the institute and she had to discontinue her studies because of him. The accused kept harassing her even after she left the institution, a senior police officer said.

The development comes on a day when Chief Minister M K Stalin promised thorough investigation and action against wrongdoers in the Tamil Nadu assembly. Over 100 students gave written complaints to the chairperson of the Tamil Nadu women’s commission who visited the campus and also called off their two-day sit-in protest on the campus on Friday. 

The protesting students also sent letters to the CM and union culture minister seeking action against four male teachers. 

The letter written by a newly-formed Kalakshetra students' union, which was shared by the students with TNIE, said students have been facing sexual and verbal abuse and harassment for decades from assistant professor Hari Padman, and repertory artists Sanjit Lal, Sai Krishnan, and Sreenath. They have also been facing body shaming, verbal abuse and casteist remarks from serving director Revathi Ramachandran and head of the dance department, Dr Jyolsna Menon, the letter said.  
 
The management of the foundation failed to give satisfactory answers to queries on why no action was taken on the sexual harassment complaints from students, said AS Kumari, chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women, who conducted an inquiry with the students on the campus for four hours on Friday.  

Responding to the issue raised by members of various political parties in the assembly during zero hour, the CM said, "When the issue was brought to my notice, I spoke to the district collector and got the details. A team of revenue and police officials was sent to Kalakshetra for inquiry. On Friday morning, this team met the students and the Kalakshetra administration and had discussions. A police team headed by a woman inspector has been posted there to ensure the safety of the girl students."
 
Kumari also interacted with a few former students via video call and said she will submit her detailed report to the CM by Monday. "I have received over 100 written complaints from students. We will examine the complaints and will submit our report to the state government by Monday," she said. However, she refused to divulge the complaint details received from students, citing confidentiality. 

ALSO READ | Kalakshetra students write to Culture Ministry, demand action on sexual abuse complaints

Kumari also said the management of the foundation failed to give satisfactory answers to her queries. "The director and deputy director were not present on the campus. I met the principal and when I asked him why no action was taken on the sexual harassment allegations so far, he had no answer," she said.
 
The women’s panel chief also said that students have expressed their willingness to write the examination which was postponed abruptly by the management on Thursday. "I will take up the issue with the institute’s director. I have also advised the students to call off the agitation," Kumari said.
 
Over 200 students had started the sit-in protest on the campus on Thursday demanding immediate action against four teachers over sexual harassment allegations.

(With inputs from T Muruganandham)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalakshetra Foundation Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts FIR
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • lalitha jr artiste
    will the CM also from tinselworld work as smartly to eliminate "Adjustment issue and sufferings of women artists in kollywood"
    16 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp