Activist booked for creating ruckus at multiplex in Chennai

The classification board issued the movie with an A certificate (for adults only). The police said many theatres do not let kids in when parents or guardians show up unknowingly to such movies. 

CHENNAI:  Virugambakkam police booked a woman who got into a fight with the staff inside a cinema hall after they would not let her bring a child to see a movie. 

The woman identified as Valarmathi, an activist, was denied entrance to the multiplex at a mall in Virugambakkam on Friday by the staff as she was bringing a child with her, so she walked past them and got into a fight with them when they tried to stop her. 

A video of Valarmathi’s dispute, in which she argues with the staff and says she is aware of what she is doing, went viral. Virugambakkam police filed a case against Valarmathi and are conducting an investigation based on a complaint lodged by the theatre management.

