Activist booked for creating ruckus at multiplex in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Virugambakkam police booked a woman who got into a fight with the staff inside a cinema hall after they would not let her bring a child to see a movie.

The classification board issued the movie with an A certificate (for adults only). The police said many theatres do not let kids in when parents or guardians show up unknowingly to such movies.

The woman identified as Valarmathi, an activist, was denied entrance to the multiplex at a mall in Virugambakkam on Friday by the staff as she was bringing a child with her, so she walked past them and got into a fight with them when they tried to stop her.

A video of Valarmathi’s dispute, in which she argues with the staff and says she is aware of what she is doing, went viral. Virugambakkam police filed a case against Valarmathi and are conducting an investigation based on a complaint lodged by the theatre management.

