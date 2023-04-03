Home Cities Chennai

Chennai's Kannagi Nagar pupils restore waterbodies

Now the lakes have walkways, and benches and officials from Chennai corporation said a proposal will be submitted to install lights around the water bodies.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Students in Kannagi Nagar take it upon themselves to clean the three tanks and ponds in their area, with corporates and NGOs joining their cause. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

Students in Kannagi Nagar take it upon themselves to clean the three tanks and ponds in their area, with corporates and NGOs joining their cause. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The first few minutes after you wake up is a crucial period and can set the tone for the entire day. Developing a good morning routine gets one off to a good start. Dharshini M, a Class 5 student from Kannagi Nagar, has one such routine. At around 6 am, she goes to the small pond in the neighbourhood and clears mounds of waste, picks up plastic bottles and waters plants before getting ready for school at 8.30 am.

Almost 100 other children from the locality share the same routine and every morning they set out to look after three small ponds in Kannagi Nagar. They have been doing this for over a year now. Why? The lakes and the surrounding areas were full of Seemai Karuvelam and other shrubs and this made it dangerous for children to pass through while going for evening tuition.

“Now it feels so much safer because throughout the day there is someone or the other who comes there to take a walk or just to sit and relax,” said S Lokeswari a second-year BCom student, who also helped clean the lake. Once the children began cleaning the lakes, including the Sivan Koil tank in Kannagi Nagar, their hard work caught the eye of corporates and NGOs, who then came forward to restore the three ponds as part of CSR.

Now the lakes have walkways, and benches and officials from Chennai corporation said a proposal will be submitted to install lights around the water bodies. The initiative was started by 54 students and grew to 200 students. They work mostly in the early morning, after school or college or during the weekends. Their efforts were also lauded by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu when he visited the settlement.

“We couldn’t get many students to come to the evening tuition because they have to pass through the lane and in the cover of these shrubs people would drink, smoke and it housed reptiles and insects,” said E Marisamy, who runs free evening tuition classes for school students in the area.

Although the corporation staff come to maintain saplings from time to time, the students have taken collective ownership of the lake, taking turns to visit the lake. “Although it has been cleaned now, we want to make sure that it remains this way,” said K Tamizharasi, a Class 12 student.

When contacted, a corporation official said an estimate will be prepared for installing lights around the three lakes and will be submitted for approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannagi Nagar Children
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp