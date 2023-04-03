Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty member arrested by Chennai police

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested the faculty in Kalakshetra Foundation for making sexual advances to a former woman student in the institution. This comes days after a case was registered.

Assistant professor Hari Padman was booked under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment) ( 509 (use of words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and section 4 of the Women Harassment Act. He was arrested from a house in Madhavaram, said the police.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a former student at an All Women Police station in the city. Police sources said that Hari was sending obscene messages and comments to her through social media.

The victim also mentioned that the faculty harassed her while she was studying and she had to discontinue because of him.

However, the accused kept harassing her for years even after she left the institution, said a senior police officer.

The complaint was given to the police by Friday evening and the police, after seeking legal expertise, registered a case at night.

