Global Study Link hosts UK education expo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 500 students participated in the UK education expo organised by the Global Study Link, a leading education consultancy, in the city recently. Representatives from several universities in the UK guided students on different courses available at their institutions and how to apply for them during the event.

“We are approved by the British Council and assist the students who want to pursue education in the UK. Because we have offices in the UK, including one in London, we help the students till they are comfortably settled in their college. We ensure they get proper accommodation as well. The students can approach us if they have any problems till their course is completed,” said Nagarajan Sreenivasan, branch manager of Global Study Link.

He added that the job opportunities for students in the UK have increased after Britain exited the European Union. “Because the free movement of people from other countries in the European Union is stopped, there are more chances for Indian students to get employment in the UK once they complete their course. As the term of several PG courses is one year, the UK is the ideal destination for the students when it comes to higher studies,” he said.

With a 14-year-long presence, Global Study Link has helped more than 30,000 students to study abroad, mainly in the UK. It has offices in six locations in India, and two offices in the UK, including one in London, and has direct partnerships with more than 100 universities. They help the students with language test preparation, document preparation, interview guidance, visa counselling, and assistance to help with accommodation. The New Indian Express was the media partner for the event.

Students who want to study abroad should do thorough research depending on the interests they have to choose the right course for them. A student has to spend around `30 lakh for studying one year PG course in the UK. To be on the safer side, they should ensure that the course they are choosing has employment opportunities in India as well, said Mahesh Bhakiyaraj, regional manager of Middlesex University who had a stall at the event to help the students.

Students could also get scholarships in the universities based on their marks in Class 12 and also in undergraduation. Several universities also offered to waive off IELTS for students who have scored well in the Class 12 English examination. Banks also offered a moratorium in paying the principal loan amount till one year after the completion of the course.

“The expo was helpful as we could directly interact with the university representatives. They also suggested various courses that I could pursue based on my interests and UG degree,” said Piyush Sudhakar, who visited the expo.

