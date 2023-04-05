Home Cities Chennai

No contamination in eye drops: Tamil Nadu Drug Control

The inspection was conducted days after adverse events including deaths were reported in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged the issue in February.

Published: 05th April 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The officials of the Tamil Nadu Drug Control department, who inspected the Global Pharma Healthcare Ltd company in Chennai along with a team from the Central government, on Tuesday said there is “no contamination” in eye drops exported to the US. 

The inspection was conducted days after adverse events including deaths were reported in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged the issue in February.

Speaking to TNIE,  PV Vijayalakshmi, director, TN Drug Control said, “We tested raw materials and also the same batch samples, and no contamination was found. They are of standard quality. But, only sample testing is over and inspection is continuing. We are checking other parameters, including manufacturing process among other things, “ Vijayalakshmi said.

FDA flags issues
After several rounds of inspection, the FDA in its report had said the accuracy sensitivity, specificity, and reproducibility of the test methods have not been established. Equipment used in the manufacture, processing, packing, or holding of drug products is not of appropriate design to facilitate operations for its intended use, the report said.  

“Aseptic processing areas are deficient regarding the system for cleaning and disinfecting the room. Your firm failed to conduct at least one test to verify the identity of each component, of a drug product. Your firm also failed to validate and establish the reliability of your component supplier’s test analysers at appropriate intervals, “the report said.

Drug product production and control records are not reviewed and approved by the quality control unit to determine compliance with all established, approved return procedures before a batch is released or distributed. The quality control unit lacks the responsibility and authority to approve, and reject all components, drug product containers, closures, in-process materials, packaging material, labelling, and drug products, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FDA Drug Control department Global Pharma Healthcare eye drops contamination
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp