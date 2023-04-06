Easter Feaster

CHENNAI: Easter, which has its roots in more than 2,000 years of tradition, honours the fundamental event in the life of the Christian church — the resurrection of Jesus Christ. According to Christians, this event fulfilled the biblical prophecy of a messiah who would rise from the dead. It is also the day that breaks the 50 days of fasting. A table filled with dishes taking inspiration from around the world greets you on Easter. Diya Maria George brings some delicious options you can add to this year’s feast.
Polish Easter Lamb Pierogi
Method
Heat the water with butter until it melts. Place the flour in a large bowl and make a well in the centre. Add salt and a little water at a time. Bring the dough together, kneading well and water as necessary until you achieve a soft dough. Cover the dough with a bowl or towel. Let it rest for 30 minutes.
Boil potatoes in salted water until fork tender. Brown the lamb in a bit of oil. Drain potatoes, then mash them with Greek yogurt to make them smooth. Drain the cooked lamb of any liquid and add potatoes. Add seasoning and mix. Taste and adjust if necessary.
On a floured work surface, roll the dough out to about 1/8-inches and cut with a 2-inch round. Spoon a portion (no more than a teaspoon) of the filling into the middle of each circle. Fold dough in half and press the edges with a fork. Gather scraps, re-roll and fill. Repeat with the remaining dough.
Bring a large pan of salted water to boil. Boil the pierogies about five at a time, to let them have room to move around. When the pierogi rise to the surface, continue to simmer for about five minutes.
Let it cool and then pan-fry in a small amount of oil until it’s browned on both sides.
Serve it with sour cream and sauerkraut.
Ingredients
Pierogi Dough
Maida: 2 ¼ cups
Hot water (warm it with butter): 1 cup
Salt: 1 tsp, Butter: 40 g
For Pierogi Filling
Onion: 1 medium, chopped and caramelized
Lamb: 250g minced (substitute Mushroom for vegetarian)
Potato: 1 large, Cumin powder: ¼ tsp
Cinnamon powder: A pinch
Salt: as per taste
Freshly ground black pepper: as per taste
Greek yogurt: A pinch
Wine Glazed Chicken
Ingredients
Ground nutmeg: 1/2 tsp
Pepper powder: 3/4-1 tsp , Chilli powder: 1/2 tsp
Chicken legs: 8 (thigh, drumstick or both)
Butter: 1/4 cup
Dry white wine (non alcoholic can be used as well) or sparkling white grape juice: 1 1/3 cup
Mushrooms: 1 cup sliced and fresh
Red bell pepper: 1 thinly sliced
Spring onion: 4-5 chopped (only white part)
Chicken broth: 4 tbsp
Corn starch: 4 tsp
Salt: as per taste
Method
Sprinkle salt, pepper, chilli powder and ground nutmeg over chicken.
In a medium skillet, melt butter over medium heat; add chicken. Cook for about 10 minutes or until golden, turning often.
Stir in wine, mushrooms, bell pepper, and scallions; boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until chicken is done and no pink remains. Remove chicken from the skillet, and keep warm.
Whisk together broth and cornstarch until smooth; add to drippings in skillet. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, 1 minute or until thickened. Serve drumsticks over buttered rice; spoon glaze over chicken.
Serve with warm buttered rice and mashed potatoes.
Carrot Cupcakes
Ingredients
All-purpose flour: 1.5 cups (210 g)
Baking soda: 1/2 tsp
Baking powder: 1.5 tsp
Kosher salt: 1/2 tsp
Ground cinnamon: 1 tsp
Brown sugar: 2/3 cup (134 g)
Granulated sugar: 1/3 cup (67 g)
Vegetable oil: 1/2 cup (120 ml)
Plain regular yogurt: 1/2 cup (120 g)
Unsweetened applesauce: 1/4 cup (60 g)
Vanilla extract: 1 tsp
Grated carrots: 1 cup (90 g)
Broken walnuts to decorate (optional)
For frosting
Full-fat cream cheese, softened:
112 g
Unsalted butter, softened: 4 tsp (56 g)
Vanilla extract: 1 tbsp
Salt: as per taste
Confectioner’s sugar: 3 cups (360 g)
Method
Preheat the oven to 350º F (175º C). Line a cupcake pan with cupcake liners.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon. Set aside.
In a separate medium bowl, whisk together sugars, oil, yogurt, apple sauce, and vanilla.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix just until combined. Stir in grated carrots; mix until well combined.
Spoon the batter into liners, filling 2/3 of the way full.
Bake for about 18 -20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and cool the pan on wire racks for 5 minutes, then remove cupcakes from the pan, place back on the rack, and cool to room temperature before frosting, about 1 hour.
Frosting
In a large bowl, using an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese and butter together on high speed until smooth and creamy. Add salt and vanilla; mix to combine.
Reduce mixer speed to low. Add confectioners’ sugar. Beat on low speed for 30 seconds, then switch to high speed and beat for 3 minutes. If you want the frosting a little thicker, add the extra 1/4 cup of confectioners’ sugar.
Frost the carrot cupcakes with cream cheese and decorate with walnuts or as you wish.
Meat Cutlets
By Abraham Varghese
Ingredients
Meat: 1 kg, Onions: 4, big
Green chilli: 5, Turmeric: 1 tsp
Tomato: 2, Mustard seeds: 1 tsp
Jeera: 1/2 tsp
Ginger-garlic paste: 2 tsp
Coriander powder: 4 tsp
Red chilli powder: 2 tsp
Coriander leaves: 1 handful
Mint leaves: a pinch
Potatoes: 4, big
Salt: as per taste
Method
Wash the meat and strain well.
In a cooker, add the meat, a bit of turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, salt and full potatoes, and pressure cook it for 5 to 6 whistles. This is for beef. For chicken or mutton, it is just 3 whistles.
Cut onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves and mint leaves thinly.
In a pan, on low heat, heat oil. Add some mustard seeds, jeera. After that add ginger-garlic paste and sort it well until the raw smell disappears. Then, add turmeric powder and salt.
Next, add the cut onions and sauté it well. Keep sautéing till the raw smell vanishes. Next, add coriander powder and keep sautéing it. Add a bit of chilli powder and keep sautéing it.
Add garam masala and switch off the flame.
Use a food processor. Add 70% of meat, 20% of the masala and mince the meat. Use 10-15% of the boiled potatoes. Hand mix them together in a bowl.
If the final mixture is watery, add some breadcrumbs. If you find the mixture hard then add some soup or an egg.
Take small rolls of the final mixture and shape it the way you like it.
Beat a few eggs in a bowl. Powder some breadcrumbs.
Drop the raw cutlets into the egg and then coat it with the breadcrumbs.
Heat a pan with oil and then deep fry it for a minute till the outer coating turns golden brown. Serve it with tomato ketchup. Or use it as a side dish for your lunch or dinner.
Shepherd’s Pie Kiran G Thomas
Kiran G Thomas
Ingredients
Onion: 2
Peas, corn, carrots: 1/2 cup
Beef or lamb: 1/2 kg
Tomato sauce: 1 tbsp
Worcester sauce: 1 tbsp
Broth: 1 cup
Pepper: 1 tsp
Salt: 1 tsp
Potato: 5
Butter: 1 stick
Milk: 1/2 cup
Parmesan cheese
Method
Sauté onions with olive oil and then add minced beef or lamb.
Add thyme, parsley, and rosemary.
Once it’s sautéd well, add peas, tiny bits of carrots and corn. Add pepper and salt. Sauté well.
Boil potatoes till it’s cooked well.
Add tomato sauce and Worcester sauce when you are sautéing.
Mash the potatoes, add salt, butter and a little bit of milk.
Layer the first ingredients and then put the mashed potato on top. Put a few celery leaves and bake until it’s cooked well, about 30 to 40 minutes.
Easter Eggs
By Rachel Nigli
Ingredients
Cooking chocolate: 1,500 g
Butter: 2 tsp, Salt: one pinch
Method
Melt the chocolate and the butter.
Powder into egg moulds and refrigerate till completely dry.
Demould and decorate with icing of your choice in a piping bag.