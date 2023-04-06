Focus on fitness at FNSI Expo

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the sweltering heat of May takes over the city, the air-conditioned halls of Chennai Trade Centre will play host to an exhibition that claims to be a one-stop destination for fitness and nutrition needs. Organised by Sai Solutions, the Fitness, Nutrition & Sports India Expo, south India’s exclusive B2B expo for fitness equipment, nutrition products, sports goods, and the wellness industry will be held from May 5-7.

City-based Sai Solutions, an exhibition organising company that entered the scene in 2016 with its first major show, Pro Wave Expo for the sound and light industry, has gathered the big players from across India to be part of this expo. “We did a Pro Wave Expo as there were no exhibitions for the sound and light industry held in south India. Similarly, the fitness industry has also not had any big expos in the recent past. So we wanted to bring the manufacturers in north India and major players in south India and provide a platform for them to join at one place and connect,” says Sai Vigneshwar, one of the directors of Sai Solutions who is the project manager for FNSI.

The expo will have a minimum of 80 stalls, more than 150 leading brands and manufacturing brands from India. The team is expecting a footfall of 10-12,000 people on all three days from across south India.

Activity galore

This project was set in motion two years ago before the pandemic struck. The team picked up from where they left in October 2022, and finalised this show in six months. Sai believes this is a good time for the market.

Alongside stalls, several activities, challenges and contests have also been planned. “The major attraction will be the body-building competition called UBC, Ultimate Bodybuilding Championship. This is going to be an open south India tournament. People – ranked and unranked – can participate. We have 11 categories of body-building and there is also fitness modelling done along with IBBFF and Tamil Nadu Gym Owners Association (TNGOA),” shares Sai Vigneshwar. Workshops and activities like Zumba, pep talks by leading industry specialists on getting into fitness, strength lifting competitions, and an award ceremony to felicitate senior people from the industry and athletes are also on cards.

At the expo, all the nutrition companies will be giving away free samples. Short promotions will be held on stage in the presence of each company’s brand ambassador who is expected to meet and greet the audience. Fitness and equipment companies will conduct small competitions and give away gift hampers.

Fitness first

Sai, who is a badminton player, believes that the awareness of fitness has been on the rise and more people are getting interested in the fitness industry. “Several gyms are opening up. You have chains of gyms, big and small ones with minimum to maximum budgets. The market has been expanding dramatically in the past year. So, I feel this will be the best platform for people to get what they are looking for,” he adds.

This expo is for all those fitness enthusiasts and business-oriented individuals looking to get into the industry. “You should know what’s happening in the market. If I go to a particular shop I will know about that particular brand. But when I come to an expo I will be looking at 20-25 brands that deal with the same product. Every brand will have its uniqueness and its plus and minus. I will be able to look at them, touch and feel, and get a clear understanding. The range of products I’m looking at will give me a better idea as to what is available in the market. This expo does just that,” he says.

The expo will be held from 10 am to 6 pm. Free entry. Register for UBC on or before May 5 at `500. On-the-spot registration is allowed too. For registration, call: 9840030298, 9840931939

