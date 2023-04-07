Home Cities Chennai

No vehicles allowed at Chennai Airport's departure terminals for 25 minutes during PM Modi's visit

Passengers have been advised to alight in the arrival area of the domestic or international terminal's ground level and reach the departure area of the terminal by using elevators

Published: 07th April 2023 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai airport director Dr Sharad Kumar inspects the new integrated terminal at the Chennai airport on Wednesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers arriving at Chennai airport have to alter their travel arrangements on Saturday as the entry of vehicles to the departure level (on flyover) will be restricted from 2.50 pm to 3.15 pm following the inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-I) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 
Chennai Airport has urged passengers to plan accordingly so as to reach in advance.

ALSO READ | Five-tier security arrangements in place for PM Modi’s Chennai visit on April 8

Passengers have been advised to alight in the arrival area of the domestic or international terminal's ground level and reach the departure area of the domestic or international terminal by using elevators for this period only.

Airlines have also been advised to inform passengers of this change in traffic routing at the airport during this period to avoid any inconvenience, a release stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Airport Chennai Narendra Modi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp