No vehicles allowed at Chennai Airport's departure terminals for 25 minutes during PM Modi's visit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers arriving at Chennai airport have to alter their travel arrangements on Saturday as the entry of vehicles to the departure level (on flyover) will be restricted from 2.50 pm to 3.15 pm following the inauguration of the New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-I) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Chennai Airport has urged passengers to plan accordingly so as to reach in advance.

Passengers have been advised to alight in the arrival area of the domestic or international terminal's ground level and reach the departure area of the domestic or international terminal by using elevators for this period only.

Airlines have also been advised to inform passengers of this change in traffic routing at the airport during this period to avoid any inconvenience, a release stated.

