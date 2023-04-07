Traffic to be diverted in Chennai on April 8 due to PM Modi's visit, here are the details

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police has announced traffic diversions in the city on Saturday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

During the PM's visit to Vivekananda House, all incoming vehicles from the lighthouse will be diverted at Gandhi statue to R K Salai. From there, they can take a right turn at Natesan Road junction towards Ice House, Ratna Cafe, Triplicane High Road-Walajah road junction to Labour statue or Anna salai.

Outgoing vehicles coming from the war memorial will be diverted at the Labour statue to Walajah road towards Anna Salai or at Triplicane High road-Walajah road junction. If needed, vehicles may be diverted from War memorial to Flag staff road towards Anna Salai through Walajah point. This diversion will be effected in evening hours from 4 pm to 6 pm.

For commercial vehicles, the diversion will be in effect from 2 pm to 8 pm intermittently as follows:

1. No commercial vehicles will be allowed from Anna Arch to Muthusamy point in both directions.

2. On Poonamallee High Road, in the incoming direction, commercial vehicles will be diverted at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar, New Avadi Road to reach their destination.

3. In the outgoing direction all commercial vehicles from NRT New Bridge will be diverted towards Stanley roundabout, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin bridge top, Vyasarpadi to reach their destination.

4. Commercial vehicles from Hunters Road will be diverted at Hunters Road, EVK Sampath Road to reach EVR Salai in the outgoing direction and diverted towards Nair Point.

5. Commercial vehicles will be diverted at Gandhi Irwin top towards Udupi point to reach EVR Salai.

6. Goods vehicles will be diverted at Greenways Point towards Mandaveli.

7. In view of the heightened security, the Marina stretch from Labour statue to Vivekananda House will be subjected to increased scrutiny, checking and frisking.

