Home Cities Chennai

Traffic to be diverted in Chennai on April 8 due to PM Modi's visit, here are the details

During the PM's visit to Vivekananda House, all incoming vehicles from the lighthouse will be diverted at Gandhi statue to R K Salai

Published: 07th April 2023 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Police taking stock of security arrangements at Chennai Central railway station ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)

Police taking stock of security arrangements at Chennai Central railway station ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai police has announced traffic diversions in the city on Saturday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

During the PM's visit to Vivekananda House, all incoming vehicles from the lighthouse will be diverted at Gandhi statue to R K Salai. From there, they can take a right turn at Natesan Road junction towards Ice House, Ratna Cafe, Triplicane High Road-Walajah road junction to Labour statue or Anna salai.

Outgoing vehicles coming from the war memorial will be diverted at the Labour statue to Walajah road towards Anna Salai or at Triplicane High road-Walajah road junction. If needed, vehicles may be diverted from War memorial to Flag staff road towards Anna Salai through Walajah point. This diversion will be effected in evening hours from 4 pm to 6 pm.

ALSO READ | No vehicles allowed at Chennai Airport's departure terminals for 25 minutes during PM Modi's visit

For commercial vehicles, the diversion will be in effect from 2 pm to 8 pm intermittently as follows:

1. No commercial vehicles will be allowed from Anna Arch to Muthusamy point in both directions.

2. On Poonamallee High Road, in the incoming direction, commercial vehicles will be diverted at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar, New Avadi Road to reach their destination.

3. In the outgoing direction all commercial vehicles from NRT New Bridge will be diverted towards Stanley roundabout, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin bridge top, Vyasarpadi to reach their destination.

4. Commercial vehicles from Hunters Road will be diverted at Hunters Road, EVK Sampath Road to reach EVR Salai in the outgoing direction and diverted towards Nair Point.

5. Commercial vehicles will be diverted at Gandhi Irwin top towards Udupi point to reach EVR Salai.

6. Goods vehicles will be diverted at Greenways Point towards Mandaveli.

7.  In view of the heightened security, the Marina stretch from Labour statue to Vivekananda House will be subjected to increased scrutiny, checking and frisking.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Narendra Modi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp