Medical negligence alleged as pregnant woman, baby die

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child died at a government hospital in Pulianthope on Thursday. The woman’s family protested outside the hospital alleging medical negligence. Pulianthope police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

The woman was identified as K Janagavallu alias Anandhi. She lived with her husband, Kotteswaran, a cab driver, in Pulianthope. On Thursday, after Anandhi, who was nine months pregnant with her second child, complained of labour pain, her family rushed her to a government hospital in Pulianthope.

However, sometime later, the hospital staff asked the family members to move her to the government maternity hospital in Egmore. At the Egmore hospital, doctors declared Anandhi dead on arrival. Following this, Anandhi’s family staged a protest. On information, police personnel rushed to the spot and held talks with the protesters. A probe is on.

