Home Cities Chennai

Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation

According to sources, the zoo has taken measures under the current leadership to improve animal screening protocols, veterinary care and facilities.

Published: 09th April 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude

Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Arignar Anna Zoological Park, popularly known as Vandalur Zoo, is planning to add more lions and restart the lion safari this summer itself. Lion safari was one of the major attractions at the zoo. The zoological park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection. The same year, two more healthy lions died of different ailments bringing down the total count to nine.

“Lion safari is one of most sought after experiences visitors look forward to. Plans are afloat to reopen it possibly by this summer itself, which is the peak tourist season. For this reason, we are adding a few more lions to the current stock through an exchange programme,” zoo director Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE.
Central Zoo Authority has given approval for bringing two lions from Lucknow and Karnataka. “We have already received one lioness from Lucknow zoo and a male lion will be transported from Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park in Karnataka in another 10 days. In exchange, we have given two tigers,” he added

Another important aspect of the exchange programme is to improve the genetic variation in the gene pool of the lions. “The idea is to introduce different bloodlines in the lion population. The current stock of lions are related to each other as excessive inbreeding is not ideal. There has to be genetic diversity to get healthy offspring,” zoo deputy director R Kanchana told TNIE.

Experts had earlier cited lack of genetic diversity among the big cats at the Vandalur Zoo as the reason behind losing so many animals between 2021-22. In 2021, the zoo lost eight big cats, which include four lions, three tigers and a leopard due to various reasons. In 2022, four big cats - a lion, tigress, jaguar and leopard - died. The park has lost 12 big cats in a span of just 15 months, probably the worst period since its inception.

According to sources, the zoo has taken measures under the current leadership to improve animal screening protocols, veterinary care and facilities. Also, several enrichment projects are ongoing to comfort the animals. The zoo hospital has been upgraded with new state-of-art equipment and an additional operation theatre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arignar Anna Zoological Park Vandalur Zoo Lion safari
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp