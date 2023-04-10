LED that blinks entertainment at Phoenix MarketCity in Velachery

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is the start of summer in the city. But the Live Entertainment Destination (LED) at the Phoenix MarketCity, Velachery, shows no sign of the scorching heat. The kids are assembled near the Virtual Reality (VR) station, ready to be transported to different magical lands. The parents at the massaging chairs are relaxing and enjoying a 20-minute nap. The queue at the snow zone shows the enthusiasm of all visitors to experience chilly winds and igloos in Chennai.

The LED, launched in December last year, is a one-of-a-kind entertainment zone in the city that brings together laser war, jungle adventure, snowfall, VR, and arcade games, all under one roof. With the summer break in full swing, the place is now flooded with kids and adults urging them to revel in fun games and activities. Kunal Khicha, one of the co-founders of LED, explains why it is one of the easiest and cheapest summer plans available in the city right now.

What to expect

Situated opposite LUXE cinemas on the second floor of the shopping mall, a robot greets us at the entrance of the 11,000 sqft LED. At the cash counter redemption, you can get your card and recharge it for a desired sum starting from `800. It is the same place where you can redeem gifts after scoring points through the games you play. A lot of games from pictionary, Cluedo, and jumbo sequence to mini foosball await you at the counter.

There are three massaging chairs where you can get a relaxed start at the stop adjacent to the cash counter. Swaying cartoon cars of Peppa Pig, Winnie the Pooh, Spiderman and Doraemon are calling for the attention of the kids with their led lights. The VR zone has three different installments — a 360-degree spinning chair, a flight where you lie down and venture into the experience, and a group VR experience. It offers a range of videos in less than eight minutes to virtually travel to snow valley coasters, rock waterparks, etc.

LED is the first entertainment zone in south India to have a laser war zone, comments Kunal. “The laser wars are for ages five and above. You have to move through the room without touching the green laser lights while touching the green laser lights while simultaneously solving puzzles and remembering codes,” he says.

Next to the laser zone is the jungle adventure where a room resembling a dark jungle with animals awaits you. Figuring out a straightaway path is the task of the jungle adventure. On the way to the exit, you will be greeted by ghosts, gorillas, and crocodiles who are lost in the dark shrubs. In between, there are a lot of arcade games ranging from basketball, throwball, and mini hockey to candy collectors.

The novelty games also offer a lot of expensive gifts ranging from iPhones, and other smartphones to headsets. Kunal notes that one customer has already won an iPhone. Those who are familiar with mobile games like PubG and Call of Duty can have a more immersive experience with the shooting station. The last stop is the highlight of LED, the Snow Zone. “Inside the Snow Zone is -10 degree Celsius. There is also a gun that sprays the snow. Every session is 45 minutes. Additionally, there is an igloo, a resting house, and slides for both children and adults. The entire walls are also hand painted. There are two technical assistants to ensure safety.”

Kunal started LED with his cousin Rahul and friend Ravi with the intention of providing the city with some of the best entertainment options available. Their next station will be to set up at the Aerohub in May. The founders also hope to bring in more additions to the current station. A place synonymous with fun is what they are hoping to build.

