Home Cities Chennai

Plan to link Pallavaram with bypass to give direct access to airport, expressway

 The 264-km Bengaluru-Chennai expressway which is under construction starts at Hoskote in Bengaluru and ends at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 10th April 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Thoraipakkam Radial Road; encroachments

Thoraipakkam Radial Road (File Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  To boost cargo transportation to/and from the Chennai airport, the state government has decided to enhance road connectivity from the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway and East Coast Road to the GST road. 

 As part of the plan, the state highways decided to conduct a feasibility study for building an elevated corridor connecting the Pallavaram flyover to the Chennai bypass (Perungalathur - Madhavaram) at Tambaram. The highways also decided to convert Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam's six-lane radial road into an expressway while the works to extend it from Rajiv Gandhi Salai to ECR via Thoraipakkam is underway. Highways minister E V Velu made these announcements in the Assembly recently.

 The 264-km Bengaluru-Chennai expressway which is under construction starts at Hoskote in Bengaluru and ends at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. The four-lane express highway is planned to be completed by December next year.

“A study is underway for building a four or six-lane elevated corridor as an extension of express highway from Sriperumbudur to Maduravoyal. The elevated road from Sriperumbudur will be connected to Chennai bypass (at Nazarathpet), thereby providing a direct link to GST,” said a senior official from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

If the state government wanted to build an elevated road linking the Pallavaram flyover with the Chennai bypass, the authority has no objection. “Such an effort will bring the airport cargo terminal much closer to the express highway and Bengaluru bypass,” added the official. Sources from state highways said upgradation of Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam radial road into an expressway involves the construction of a service road, fencing the road wherever possible, and enhancing the lighting, thereby reducing the travel time.

The work to develop a 1.4 km new road from Thoraipakkam at Rajiv Gandhi Salai to Neelankarai (ECR) which was an extension of the road was commenced last year. “The road laying work for phase I will be completed in a few months. However, there were issues in acquiring land in a few places from the ECR to the canal. Once the encroachments are removed, work will commence from the ECR side,” added the official.

Also Watch |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam's Bengaluru-Chennai expressway Pallavaram flyover
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp