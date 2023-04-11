Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras commercialises four software tools

IIT Madras has commercialised four state-of-the-art software packages in the field of photoelastic analysis and simulation through an industry partner.

Published: 11th April 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (File photo| Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  IIT Madras has commercialised four state-of-the-art software packages in the field of photoelastic analysis and simulation through an industry partner. The software has applications in diverse fields ranging from agricultural applications to the locomotion of organisms to mitigating stresses or identifying defects in 3D electronics.

Novel applications for Photoelasticity include areas like biomedical and conventional stress analysis involving complex loading and boundary conditions in aerospace, civil, mechanical, and manufacturing engineering fields as well.

IIT entered a Licensing and Monetisation agreement with Online Solutions (Imaging) Pvt Ltd., Chennai, for licensing these software packages.

The four software packages developed by Prof K Ramesh and licensed to the industry include the processing software -DigiTFP®, PSIF and DigiPhoto - for photoelastic analysis based on digital photoelastic techniques developed over the last three decades for other researchers to use.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras software packages
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp