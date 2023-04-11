IIT Madras commercialises four software tools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: IIT Madras has commercialised four state-of-the-art software packages in the field of photoelastic analysis and simulation through an industry partner. The software has applications in diverse fields ranging from agricultural applications to the locomotion of organisms to mitigating stresses or identifying defects in 3D electronics. Novel applications for Photoelasticity include areas like biomedical and conventional stress analysis involving complex loading and boundary conditions in aerospace, civil, mechanical, and manufacturing engineering fields as well. IIT entered a Licensing and Monetisation agreement with Online Solutions (Imaging) Pvt Ltd., Chennai, for licensing these software packages. The four software packages developed by Prof K Ramesh and licensed to the industry include the processing software -DigiTFP®, PSIF and DigiPhoto - for photoelastic analysis based on digital photoelastic techniques developed over the last three decades for other researchers to use.