Remove encroachments from Loop Road: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the authorities of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to immediately remove encroachments (fish stalls) along the Loop Road at Marina Beach.

Initiating suo motu proceedings, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy said the encroachments ought to be removed in the public interest, and directed the court registry to list the matter before another bench headed by Justice SS Sundar for Tuesday.

The ACJ stressed that the roads should be used by the public and not by private persons, causing inconvenience to the general public. When the counsel for the GCC submitted that barricades have been erected on one side of the road to avert encroachments, the ACJ said the private persons could not be allowed to continue to encroach upon the loop road and the entire stretch be steered clear of encroachment.

