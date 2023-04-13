Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Metro provides first-ever women bike taxis for commuters

A total of fifty women bike taxi captain’s base will be available at select Metro stations. The services will be extended to all Metro stations based on demand.

An initiative of  Chennai Metro and Rapido, a total of fifty women bike taxi captain’s base will be available at select Metro stations. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to empower women and provide safe and secure last-mile connectivity, the first-ever women-driven bike taxi service in the state, with women captains exclusively available for metro rail passengers, was launched on Thursday.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations) of Chennai Metro launched the services at Nandanam.  An initiative of  Chennai Metro and Rapido, a total of fifty women bike taxi captain’s base will be available at select Metro stations. These include Thousand Lights, Teynampet, Egmore, Saidapet, and Government Estate. 

The services will be extended to all Metro stations based on demand. This initiative will create job opportunities while providing a reliable transportation option for Metro riders, particularly women.

Initially, these metro rail passengers can look forward to a convenient and safe last-mile connectivity option, which is a significant step towards promoting sustainable transportation and enhancing the overall travel experience for metro rail passengers, especially women, a release stated.

S Satheesh Prabhu, Assistant general manager (Rolling stock), Rapido officials, senior officials and staff of metro rail were present during the occasion.

