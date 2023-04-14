Home Cities Chennai

Three-member panel to probe death of IIT Madras scholar

The committee will also include a student who is not an elected representative.

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The IIT Madras has constituted a three-member inquiry committee, headed by retired bureaucrat Kannegi Packianathan, to inquire into the alleged suicide of a PhD scholar, Sachin Jain, who was found dead in Velachery on March 31.

The committee will also include a student who is not an elected representative. A statement issued by the Students Joint Action Committee, IIT Madras said any student who wishes to appear before the committee would be protected from any action.

The students have been protesting in IIT Madras since April 11 demanding a probe by an external committee into the alleged suicide of Jain. The deceased’s family had written a letter to the director citing that Sachin was upset with the treatment meted out to him by his PhD guide. The agitating students demanded action against the professor.

The Joint Action Co in its statement has said that IIT’s director, V Kamakoti had sent an official mail to the students informing them that the accused professor has been restrained from visiting the lab till the investigation is completed. 

The email issued on Thursday morning to students from Director V Kamakoti said, “Professor Ashish Sen is restrained from visiting the lab till the investigation is complete. The students are advised to contact the HoD for any emergencies.”

