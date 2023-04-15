Home Cities Chennai

45-day-old infant dies in car crash in Chennai's ECR

At that time, a speeding car going towards Mamallapuram rammed the vehicle, said an investigating officer.

Mamallapuram police registered a case and began an investigation.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 45-day-old boy was killed and five others, including the parents of the baby, were injured when a speeding car rammed another car along the ECR near Mamallapuram on Friday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Idhesh.

Police said Idhesh was travelling with his parents towards Chennai from Mamallapuram. Police said Idhesh’s father Saravanan who was driving the car took a sharp right turn, to refuel the car in Poonjeri near Mamallapuram.

At that time, a speeding car going towards Mamallapuram rammed the vehicle, said an investigating officer. Three friends, in the other car, were on their way to Puducherry, said the police. In the impact, both cars were sent into a terrifying cartwheel.

Passersby who witnessed the accident rushed in to help. While Saravanan sustained minor injuries, his wife and child were rendered unconscious.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Idhesh brought dead. Saravanan, his wife and the other three other men are undergoing treatment. Mamallapuram police registered a case and began an investigation.

