Three killed, 16 hurt as car collides with minivan in Tiruvallur

The minivan was carrying 14 employees of a private company from Sriperumbudur and was heading to Arakkonam. In the impact, the car was crushed and three people died on the spot.

Published: 15th April 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were killed, and 16 others were injured, in a head-on collision between a car and a minivan near Mappedu in Tiruvallur district on Thursday. The deceased are P Ashwin (25), G Balaji (26) and S Madan (26), passengers in the car. Two others who were in the car and sustained injuries are S Vishnu (28) and Hemnath (29). The police said the five men were travelling to Chennai from Arakkonam in a car.

When they were negotiating a curve along Irulanchery near Mappedu around 12:30 am, the car collided with a minivan. The minivan was carrying 14 employees of a private company from Sriperumbudur and was heading to Arakkonam. In the impact, the car was crushed and three people died on the spot.

Vishnu and Hemnath, along with the 14 passengers of the minivan sustained injuries. On information, Mappedu police reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent the injured to a government hospital in Tiruvallur.A preliminary investigation revealed that the five men were on heading to a restaurant in Chennai to eat biryani.

