Home Cities Chennai

CMRL rejects BJP’s graft charge in Alstom deal

Annamalai had made Rs 200-cr allegation against CM; metro rail says addendum was issued to cut cost, save funds

Published: 16th April 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai metro rail, on Saturday, rejected the charges levelled by BJP state president, K Annamalai, that undue advantage was provided to Alstom Transport during the procurement of rolling stock in 2010 for Phase I project of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) by an addendum issued on the applicability of customs duty on the trains procured.

Annamalai, on Friday, had alleged Stalin took Rs 200 crore ahead of the 2011 elections in return for giving a private firm, Alstom, undue advantage in the CMRL contract.According to the release, the addendum on deemed exports was issued for projects funded by JICA to reduce the prices and save funds for the public procurement entity. But since the tenders had already been floated by CMRL before the notification was issued by union government, the tender conditions needed to be amended to confer the benefit to the project and bring down the costs.

Refuting allegations that addendums were issued after the financial bid, CMRL said both the addendums were issued a minimum of 10 days to submit the tender. “This made the bid fair by placing all bidders on an equal pedestal and incentivised the bidders to manufacture locally,” the release said.

The release also said Alstom Transport SA, France and Alstom Projects India Ltd was the L1 bidder as per the bid process and not the CAF Spain- Mistubishi Consortium as has been wrongly alleged.Due to the ‘Deemed Exports’ benefits notification by the the union government, CMRL was able to procure the rolling stock at Rs 8.57 crore per car. This has resulted in a savings of about Rs 250 crore to CMRL.

It was also alleged the selected bidder, Alstom, had faced penal action in various countries for bribing to obtain government projects, including CMRL, through shell companies. While it is true that the bidder had faced penal actions, linking them to the procurement in CMRL is utterly false and malicious, the release added.

In the US case, where Alstom agreed to pay $772 million to resolve foreign bribery allegations, the order of the US Department of Justice clearly mentions the bribery allegations were related to projects in Indonesia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas and Taiwan. No project in India was implicated in that order, the release said.Chennai metro rail said the allegations are totally false and factually incorrect, and the fail process followed resulted in CMRL saving hundreds of crores of rupees to the public exchequer.

Chennai Metro Rail Project is a project funded by the union and state governments and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Bids were invited for rolling stock (trains) by CMRL for procurement of 42 trains, each consisting of 4 cars (168 cars in total).  Pre-qualification for the tender was on September 23, 2008 and seven companies applied for pre-qualification. Four bidders - Alstom Transport SA, France and Alstom Projects India Ltd; Bombardier Transportation Gmbh, Germany & Bombardier Transportation India;  CAF Spain- Mistubishi Consortium and BEML-Hyundai Rotem Consortium - were prequalified.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CMRL Alstom deal
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp