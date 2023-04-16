Home Cities Chennai

Ennore-Manali line: Centre gives nod for CRZ clearance

In 2013, there was an oil leak in the underground pipeline owned by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Tondiarpet.

Published: 16th April 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: An expert appraisal committee under the union environment ministry has recommended Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the 20km petroleum pipeline from Ennore Port to Manali industrial area.

The pipeline will cut across Ennore creek, mangrove forest and sand dunes. The committee, while appraising the project in January meeting, had asked IMC Limited to submit an action plan for laying pipeline underneath the CRZ area apart from marine biodiversity plan including sand dune restoration in the pipeline’s route. The documents and additional information has been uploaded by the firm on the ministry’s portal.

As per the project proposal, the the pipeline will pass through Puzhuthivakkam, Ennore, Vallur, Athipattu, Kathivakkam, Eranvur, Manali, Tirvottiyur, Sathangadu and Sadayankuppam villages covering 20.39km.Of the total length, 10km falls in different CRZ areas - 308m will pass through CRZ-1B (an intertidal zone falling between high tide line and low tide line), 9.05km will pass through CRZ-2 (urban developed areas), 578m in CRZ-3 (related undisturbed places) and 76.13m in CRZ-4B (water spread area).

In its latest meeting on March 23, EAC said that though pipeline work is a permitted activity in the CRZ areas, construction will not be allowed during the turtle nesting season from January to April 30.However, local environmental activists said areas like Ennore and Manali have breached the tipping point in terms of industrialisation. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) recently invited Expression of Interest to study the carrying capacity of air, land, water and environment.

In 2013, there was an oil leak in the underground pipeline owned by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited in Tondiarpet. As a result, the groundwater got contaminated and the remediation work has been going on for the last six years. Environment minister Siva V Meyyanathan said the remediation is nearing completion. “In the meantime, as per the directions of the NGT, the ICMR has commenced health study to assess the health impact on the public living in the area.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ennore-Manali line CRZ clearance Coastal Regulation Zone
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being brought from Sabarmati Central Jail to present again before a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal murder case, in Ahmedabad,  April 11, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
TN caste Hindu man kills son for marrying Dalit girl, grandma who came in the way also killed
Security personnel in Sambalpur during curfew on April 15, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)
Curfew imposed, internet suspension period extended in Sambalpur 
Many Pahadi dishes are believed to have health benefits (Photo Courtesy | Uttarakhand Tourism Department)
The secret of Pahadi food? Salt and other hyperlocal ingredients that give it a unique flavour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp