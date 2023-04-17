A soulful statement on gender equality

Aadil Sirfan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when the world is becoming increasingly aware of the importance of gender equality, a new music video is making waves for its powerful message of women empowerment. Surya. Gaana. Jwaala or the Women Power Anthem celebrates the strength and power of women.

Produced by S Square Entertainments, the song features powerful lyrics by Suresh Narayanan and music composed by Sreenesh L Prabhu. It is brought to life by singer Ranjith Jayaraman and the backing vocal of Vineeth Aesthappan.

The song addresses the issues faced by women in society and calls for change. The combination of moving vocals, video and lyrics makes it a statement, a reminder that women are strong, capable, and deserving of equal opportunities.

“I do not make music for monetary benefits but to spread awareness. Though society claims women are empowered, there are still many who are deprived of their basic rights,” says Sreenesh.

