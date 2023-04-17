Young talents put the focus on Vedas at this festival

K V Vasudevan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bringing in the festive fervour, Chennai Fine Arts recently celebrated its 11th Rama Navami Dasarathy Sangeethotsava. Inaugurated by TVS Global president Srinivasa Raghavan, the cultural events were a feature of the five-day event at Sri Krishna Mandiram, Tiruvanmiyur, where the Veda Patasala is functioning.

In his address, Raghavan elucidated the importance of preserving the Vedic culture through Vedic scholars and students. “People in modern times may not be averse to the idea that these truths are worthy of being cherished. The Vedas are a storehouse of knowledge. So, the idea that we must understand and propagate the truths contained in the Vedas may seem reasonable enough and for that, understanding the meaning of each word whether it is Vedic mantra or Keerthana that we render or listen is imperative,” shared Raghavan.

Quoting a verse from Swami Vedanta Desikan’s Paramapada Sopanam, Raghavan said, “Parama Pada means highest place and Sopanam means steps, a traditional version of the Snakes and Ladders game. The idea that propagating the truths of the Vedas will help mankind by a small sect of people to those we should show our respect and recognise in the society as a dignified person at par with any other professional.’’

All five days a group of young students rendered classical music collectively trained by different gurus. Young talents in the age group of 5-12 stuck to their varnam and thilanas in the concert pattern, a facet winning appreciation from the receptive audience.

In his welcome address, PN Muralidharan, president, CFA, said the object of setting up a platform for young talents has gained fruition over the years. “It is a complex and challenging form of music that requires years of practice and dedication to master. It helps them focus and concentrate, boosts their memory power, improves their coordination, enhances their creativity and imagination and it can also be an excellent way for children to connect with their cultural heritage,” he emphasised.

The event began with the lighting of the lamp. The guest of honour Vidwan Thiruvidaimarudur Radhakrishnan gave a detailed comparative study in the form of musical discourse on the composition of Valmiki, Thygaraja, Kambar, Arunachala Kavi and Kedarnath.

