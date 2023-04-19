Home Cities Chennai

Small Bowl Transplant saves woman’s life in Chennai

The organ from a deceased donor was air-lifted from Bengaluru on April 3 and the transplant was performed.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Dr Anil Vaidya, director & senior consultant, Multi-visceral Transplant programme, MGM Healthcare Chennai and his team successfully completed a complex Small Bowl Transplant. A 46-year-old, housewife from Kerala was suffering from severe stomach pain and she visited Meitra Hospital in Kerala where she was diagnosed with an intestinal attack (Intestinal Ischemia) and she had developed partial gangrene in the large intestine a complete small intestine gangrene, hence the infected portions were removed by the experts in Kerala.

She was further treated for the short gut syndrome which is a rare malabsorption disorder caused by a lack of functional small intestine. People with short bowel syndrome cannot absorb enough water, vitamins, and other nutrients from food to sustain life.

Considering her deteriorating condition, Dr Vaidya suggested small bowl transplant. The patient was provided nutrients by TPN (Total Parenteral Nutrition) nutrition supplied directly into a vein in the form of liquid for four months, while she was on the waiting list for the organ.

The organ from a deceased donor was air-lifted from Bengaluru on April 3 and the transplant was performed. The patient is fine and will get back to her normal routine soon. The team of doctors included Dr Thiyagarajan, Dr Karthik Madhivanan, Dr Senthi, Dr Nivash, Dr. Dinesh Babu and Dr Rohit from Meitra Hospita along with the team of nurses and physiotherapist. 
 

