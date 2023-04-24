VGP Marine Kingdom presents World’s First Underwater Magic show

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Get ready to be amazed and entertained to a never seen before entrancing magic show presented by VGP Marine Kingdom. This fascinating show will leave the audiences spellbound with the breathtaking performance by the renowned magician Vignesh Prabhu, famously known as the Flying Man of India with over a decade of experience and a repertoire of mind-bending illusions.

The 45-day summer show at VGP Marine Kingdom in Chennai promises to be a visual spectacle, with Vignesh’s signature illusions and underwater escape act at the 3 million litre marine tank consisting of blacktip reef sharks, lemon sharks, bow mouth sharks, sting rays, giant trevally just to name a few. The performance will be a perfect blend of drama and education, making it a true edutainment experience for all ages.

“Vignesh approached us early this year to perform his underwater escape and trained with our certified divers for 3 months to prepare for this show. Our yearly summer shows have featured mermaids from across the world in the past, but this year we are excited to present this first of its kind underwater magic show and take our visitors on a magical journey they will never forget,” said VGP Premdas, CEO of VGP Marine Kingdom.

This underwater magic show will run till June 4 at VGP Marine Kingdom.

The magic show is included with the entry tickets available on the website and at the venue. Four shows are happening daily. With limited seats available, arriving early is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Use coupon code SAVE10PR to avail 10% discount on tickets only at their website vgpmarinekingdom.in. For more details, call: 8939932222.

CHENNAI: Get ready to be amazed and entertained to a never seen before entrancing magic show presented by VGP Marine Kingdom. This fascinating show will leave the audiences spellbound with the breathtaking performance by the renowned magician Vignesh Prabhu, famously known as the Flying Man of India with over a decade of experience and a repertoire of mind-bending illusions. The 45-day summer show at VGP Marine Kingdom in Chennai promises to be a visual spectacle, with Vignesh’s signature illusions and underwater escape act at the 3 million litre marine tank consisting of blacktip reef sharks, lemon sharks, bow mouth sharks, sting rays, giant trevally just to name a few. The performance will be a perfect blend of drama and education, making it a true edutainment experience for all ages. “Vignesh approached us early this year to perform his underwater escape and trained with our certified divers for 3 months to prepare for this show. Our yearly summer shows have featured mermaids from across the world in the past, but this year we are excited to present this first of its kind underwater magic show and take our visitors on a magical journey they will never forget,” said VGP Premdas, CEO of VGP Marine Kingdom.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This underwater magic show will run till June 4 at VGP Marine Kingdom. The magic show is included with the entry tickets available on the website and at the venue. Four shows are happening daily. With limited seats available, arriving early is recommended to avoid disappointment. Use coupon code SAVE10PR to avail 10% discount on tickets only at their website vgpmarinekingdom.in. For more details, call: 8939932222.