Double viola delight from brothers

CHENNAI: As part of the Universal Day of Culture, Nadopasana Music Trust organised a unique double viola concert of brothers V L Kumar and VLV Sudharshan, sons and disciples of Late Violin Vidwan V L Vedagiri. The concert over 180 minutes at Vani Mahal began with popular varnam in Mohanam by Ramanathapuram Srinivasa Iyengar. It was presented differently with a new raga called Hayagreeva that also consists of five notes like Mohanam, but janyam of 20th melakartha Natabhairavi.

This was followed by Sriranjani, one of the favourites of Papanasam Sivan’s Gajavadana Karuna. Kumar’s raga treatise of Kumudakriya, janyam of Pantuvalari melakartha was relished by the audience. The tempo at which Dishithar’s one masterpiece ArdhanArisvaram Aradhayam kirtana was rendered was a treat to the ears, creating a meditative ambience.

After a brisk Tyagaraja’s Sobillu in Jaganmohini, the artistes moved on to the main item of the concert Koluvamarakadha of saint Tyagaraja, dedicating to his 256th Jayanthi year in raga Todi. Being the main item of the evening, Kumar explored all the enchanting viola techniques.

Sudarshan, who is equally proficient in viola, played a strong supporting role to his brother and guru in the entire concert. A new composition in praise of Vidya Lakshmi presiding Goddess Ramamani at Thirukkaragam Kshetra at Kanchi, composed by P N Muralidharan, in a new raga called Hayagreeva has been sung by Sudharsan to appreciate the lyrical beauty of the composition.

Veteran mridangist Madrimangalam Swaminathan extended ample support throughout the concert which elevated the sahithya anubhavam (enjoyment of lyrics) to the next level. Nowadays, it is rare to notice a mridangist use his left side (gumuki) without making loud noise and use it only to the level that enhances the beauty of music, which he demonstrated while playing Tiruppugazh in Hamsanandi.

Kumar who was engrossed with his tempo and technique (Sowkyam), stretched the sahithyam more than three times. Apart from these, Jagadanandakaraka, the first masterpiece of Pancharatnam, Marukelara in Jayanthasri of Tyagaraja and the concert concluded with Purandaradasa’s famous Madhyamavathi kriti Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma. Another veteran percussionist Shri Vaikom Gopalakrishnan on ghatam kept the tempo of the concert in his cheerful style.

The Universal Day of Culture to bring peace, known also as the World Day of Culture, is an observance held annually on April 15 in many countries to promote the protection of culture. Lithuania, situated in Europe, is the first country which is celebrating it since 2006. Nadopasana dedicated this double viola concert to Carnatic music which is most popularly and regularly used in western opera.

UNIQUENESS OF VIOLA

The viola is a unique and exciting instrument to absorb, as it is one of the few instruments that uses the alto clef. Sitting between the violin and cello, the viola’s sound is rich and mellow, and encompasses both sweet, high registers, and deep, sonorous registers. Although viola and violin appear similar, in classical music, they both play different roles. But viola is larger than the violin. Though violin and viola use just four strings (electric violins and violas sometimes have six strings), the notes of each string differ. The viola is tuned to be one-fifth lower than the violin.

This lower range attracts many musicians to the viola. The thicker strings require a heavier hand, faster bow tempo, and greater bow weight. Unlike the violin, the viola is less present in Western European folk music. The instrument is also tuned to an octave lower than usual, which accentuates its incredibly rich tenor. Playing classical viola differs from classical violin. Short plucking playing styles are not often played on viola, as violas have much heavier, less responsive strings. The viola is an indispensable part of any classical orchestra and string ensemble, and learning classical techniques will pave the way for successful viola playing. Mastering this instrument opens doors to stimulating creative expression and musical experimentation.

