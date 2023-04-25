Technology arm of shipping ministry opened at IIT Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) was inaugurated at the discovery campus of IIT Madras at Thaiyur by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on Monday.

Built at Rs 77 crore, the NTCPWC will act as the research and development centre to create solutions towards enabling the modernisation of the marine sector in India. “With the inauguration of this state-of-the-art centre dedicated towards research and development of technological solutions to enable the growth of the marine sector, we move closer to achieving the vision of our Prime Minister to make India Atmanirbhar,” said Sonowal.

The centre has world-class capabilities for undertaking 2D and 3D investigations of research and consultancy nature for the Port, Coastal, and Waterways sector across all disciplines. “This centre acts as a unique vibrant centre for students, industry and academicians in the area of sediment transportation, navigation, dredging and siltation, port and coastal engineering, autonomous platforms and vehicles, among other areas,” said the minister.

