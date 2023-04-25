Home Cities Chennai

Technology arm of shipping ministry opened at IIT Madras

Built at Rs 77 crore, the NTCPWC will act as the research and development centre to create solutions towards enabling the modernisation of the marine sector in India.

Published: 25th April 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT-Madras (File photo| Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCPWC) was inaugurated at the discovery campus of IIT Madras at Thaiyur by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, on Monday.

Built at Rs 77 crore, the NTCPWC will act as the research and development centre to create solutions towards enabling the modernisation of the marine sector in India. “With the inauguration of this state-of-the-art centre dedicated towards research and development of technological solutions to enable the growth of the marine sector, we move closer to achieving the vision of our Prime Minister to make India Atmanirbhar,” said Sonowal.

The centre has world-class capabilities for undertaking 2D and 3D investigations of research and consultancy nature for the Port, Coastal, and Waterways sector across all disciplines. “This centre acts as a unique vibrant centre for students, industry and academicians in the area of sediment transportation, navigation, dredging and siltation, port and coastal engineering, autonomous platforms and vehicles, among other areas,” said the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTCPWC IIT Madras
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp