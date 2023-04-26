First trial run at new integrated terminal of Chennai airport successful

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first trial operation at the new integrated terminal building (NITB) at the Chennai Airport was successful on Tuesday. The first flight was conducted with US-Bangla Airlines. The arrival and departure operations were carried out following all regulatory procedures and with all amenities in place. The inbound flight arrived at 1.06 pm with 191 passengers on board while the outbound flight departed at 2.16 pm with 192 passengers, a release said. The operations at the new terminal will be scaled up in a calibrated manner. To begin with, narrow-bodied operators will shift operations to the new terminal in a phased manner. IndiGo is likely to operate two trial schedules on April 28. The trials will continue with multiple operators as the terminal stabilises to accommodate more and more operations each day. The wide-body operations are expected to commence from the last week of May. The successful completion of the first operation will help to further augment operations in the new terminal. Passengers gave positive reviews of the new terminal. The trial operation went on smoothly with the cooperation of all airport stakeholders, a release said.