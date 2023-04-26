MIOT Rehab Centre helps Kovai man triumph over paraplegia and swim again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of building immunity took centre stage. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin set an example for the people, by working out at the gym and cycling. His efforts inspired MIOT International to undertake an initiative to help people restore their health, through holistic rehabilitation.

The hospital launched the MIOT Rehab Centre in 2022, which was inaugurated by MK Stalin himself. It is a first-of-its-kind centre providing head-to-toe rehabilitation through a dedicated Rehab Board, comprising of a neurologist, spine surgeon, neurosurgeon, neuro-physiotherapists, neuro-modulation therapist, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist, occupational therapist, respiratory therapist, intensivist, speech & swallow therapist and a psychologist. They are also supported by specialists across other disciplines.

Since its inception, MIOT Rehab Centre has rehabilitated over 1,000 patients, helping them regain their lost abilities. It has witnessed the transformation of many people, who have recovered and returned to an independent life.

One of the significant success stories born at MIOT Rehab Centre is that of Pranesh Vishnu, a 27-year-old man from Coimbatore. He was taking care of his family business. Early in the morning of 20th November 2022, he met with an accident near Tiruppur, during a car trip with his friend. Before he realised what happened he lost his consciousness.

Pranesh was given emergency resuscitation at a hospital in Tiruppur. He was diagnosed with fractures in his right shoulder bone and in the ribs on his left side. His liver and spleen were damaged and there was a large amount of blood in his abdomen, leading to haemorrhagic shock. It is a condition in which rapid, excessive blood loss leads to inadequate delivery of oxygen necessary for cells to function. As a result of the bleeding, his lungs were surrounded by blood, causing respiratory distress.

He was moved to a hospital in Coimbatore, where he underwent surgery. Four days later, he regained consciousness. He noticed weakness and loss of sensation in his legs. He underwent an MRI of the spine, which revealed that almost 60% of his spine was damaged (T2 vertebra to Conus Medullaris, the lower tip of spine). A clinical examination revealed that his lower body was paralysed, with no movement below the waist and no sensation of urination or bowel control.

Doctors in Coimbatore said Pranesh was paraplegic (paralysis of lower body) and could never walk again. He became completely bed-bound and his family was devastated. He underwent physiotherapy and wheelchair training. A month later, he was discharged. Pranesh says, “I really don’t remember many things. The last thing I remember was a loud banging noise and sudden pain, then everything went dark. All that happened afterwards came in flashes — an ambulance sound, a person pulling me out, suddenly I was in hospital and I saw my brother; again I woke up in the ICU after surgery, not feeling my legs. I got the news about my spinal injury and the only thing that I thought was — Do I still have a life?”

Pranesh’s family was desperately seeking the right doctors to put him back on his feet and help him manage his basic needs independently. When all hope was lost, they came to know about MIOT Rehab Centre. Pranesh arrived at the centre in a bed-bound state on December 21, 2022.

He had no muscle strength in both legs. He had almost lost all sensation in his legs. His sitting and standing balance was poor. He was unable to roll out of bed, sit up and maintain the sitting position. He was fully dependent for hip stability, was stooping, and unable to stand. Rehabilitating a paraplegic is a challenge in itself and in Pranesh’s case, it was even more so, because the management of his abdominal injuries would cause a lot of pain and hindrance during rehabilitation. But MIOT Rehab Centre believed that it was possible.

The Rehab Board examined him and created a personalised 12-week treatment plan.

The psychologist assessed his mental well-being to support and motivate him in sailing through the rehabilitation process. The rehab team observed his progress, stage-by-stage, and modified the rehabilitation plan accordingly.

