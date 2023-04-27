Home Cities Chennai

Long-delayed T Nagar skywalk to open in first week of May

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) skywalk in T Nagar is all set to be inaugurated in the first week of May. 

The skywalk at T-Nagar, which will connect the bus terminus to Mambalam railway station, is getting ready for inauguration in the first week of May | Ashwin Prasath

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

Constructed at a cost of Rs 28.45 crore, the skywalk has approach staircases at the T Nagar bus terminus and Ranganathan Street, market road near the foot overbridge in Mambalam railway station. “The skywalk is probably the longest in the country, 570m long and 4m wide,” said chief engineer S Rajendiran.

The structure has an escalator at the T Nagar bus terminus and two passenger lifts at South Usman Road (MLA office) and Ranganathan Street near Mambalam railway’s foot overbridge. It has CCTV surveillance systems connected to Mambalam police station, public address systems and restrooms. The project was conceived in 2016, but got delayed several times due to various reasons, including the pandemic. “We are finishing up with last-minute painting work but otherwise the work is complete. Like most of our recent projects, we have incorporated artwork, wherever possible,” said a GCC engineer.

After the inauguration, pedestrians can cross over from the T Nagar bus terminus to the Mambalam railway station without passing through the congested Usman Road, Natesan Street or Ranganathan Street.
Over the years, automobiles have taken over much of the space in T Nagar, making it near impossible to walk in the area, said residents. “It’s scary to walk on the roads of T Nagar so any infrastructure for pedestrians is welcome and will contribute to making the area pedestrian-friendly, especially for senior citizens,” said P Sreedhar, a 57-year-old resident. 

“Two-wheelers zoom past us even on the footpaths. Apart from introducing new pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, all streets in T Nagar should be made safe for pedestrians,” said Kruthika M, a resident.

