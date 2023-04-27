Neelam Bookstore & Cultural Space: Democratic designs to assemble accessibility

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As a child, buildings were a part of my life since my father was a civil engineer though he doesn’t practice anymore. I didn’t know architecture could be seen politically. When I was young. But I knew I wanted to become an architect and design environments. Later, when I was pursuing architecture, I was inspired by the Jewish Museum in Berlin designed by Daniel Libeskind. He translated all his emotions into a space that narrates the pain and agony of Jews during the World War II. My journey comprising learning and unlearning ended with how architecture is not simply the size of concrete, but the emotions and the questions that it instigates.

As a student, it was really interesting for me to work on competition projects which opened up new possibilities not just within the confines of architecture but also in urban studies. This introduction to urban studies helped me understand various urban realities. During my final semesters, I worked on projects which dealt with spatial injustice in cities.

After graduating in 2021 and finishing a few projects, director Pa Ranjith sir asked me to design a bookstore and a coffee shop that transforms into a cultural space. When I saw the space for the first time, I had the initial design idea of a bigger coffee shop within a library (bookstore). After a week, Pa Ranjith sir visited the site — he wanted the space to be majorly a bookstore. When he mentioned the space was to be democratic and accessed by all, I stuck to the idea of doing a library because it’s not just a store where you buy books but you can come together to read, debate and explore.

The space was designed with the help of my team of college juniors from the Department of Architecture, Thiagaraja College of Engineering, Madurai (Mansi JK, Abinaya Somasundaram, Rajendra Rao, Nikita, and Shiv Surya). With time constraints, we planned to finish it in 2-3 months but it took around 4-5 months. At every stage, Anitha Ranjith played a major role; they were clear on what type of space they needed. They gave me all the freedom and then they brought their ideas. Ranjith sir never says no at first, and if he does, he explains why. Everything you see in the bookstore is based on Neelam’s ideology of the need for space for everyone to read and access. I don’t want anyone to feel alienated in this space. Right from the design, it was all from a user perspective and had to be sensory.

Transformable space

There were many ideas from a Buddha statue with a light above for ‘enlightenment’ to further the portal idea and maybe metal (bookshelves) as a statement. But it wasn’t put in. We also had time constraints, the idea of the coffee shop dissolved, and the kitchen became a kid’s book corner!

With the aim for multiple transformable spaces, the entry portal should teleport people into the world of books. A transformable space means that the furniture and bookshelves are not fixed but were all movable. The furniture also doubles up as seaters. There are also hooks around the bookstore for art exhibitions; it could have at least 20-25 artworks.

Another portion of the bookstore contains offices for the Neelam Social YouTube channel and publication office. While the office area is green-walled, Ranjith sir and Anitha ma’am decided on this specific red colour, based on a reference from French artist Paul Gauguin. We thought this works better when working with different ideologies and backgrounds. The library’s inspiration for movable bookshelves were based on the design of a library in France by Dutch architect Rem Koolhaus’ The Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), which has been made in acrylic.

From the initial stage to the colours of the walls, we thought we should break the thought that rich architecture can come only from elite, privileged, Brahminical order.

Representation still a question

Over the past decade, in this digital period, book reading habits in youngsters have seen a decline. With this bookstore with multiple cultural activities, many youngsters will be introduced to the world of books. They will have exposure to ideologies. Suppose the bookstore is hosting an exhibition for Dalit History Month, the space attracts media and youngsters. It’ll be an eye-opener.

After Independence and in the past 60-70 years, Tamil Nadu has harboured a strong social justice movement and these things have been happening since then with Iyothee Thass. There were many institutions and libraries but the amount of Dalit representation during that time remains a question mark. Neelam Bookstore and Cultural Space is not seen as profitable but it is a space to discuss perspectives and for all to create cultural unity, and beyond that, it will be useful to bring about a transformation. Whether it is Margazhiyil Makkalisai or Vaanam, the space will bring different perspectives. It might be small now, but it will be an example for future spaces.

As a part of the organising committee for the 2022 Makkalisai, I could see how access to public spaces is being restricted to a certain group of people. We even approached government auditoriums like the Kalaivanar Arangam and the Anna Centenary Library where we were denied access. Beyond social justice and democracy, a space needs to be accessible.

During my final semesters, I worked on projects which dealt with spatial injustice in cities. After graduating in 2021 and finishing a few projects, director Pa Ranjith sir asked me to design a bookstore and a coffee shop that transforms into a cultural space. When I saw the space for the first time, I had the initial design idea of a bigger coffee shop within a library (bookstore). After a week, Pa Ranjith sir visited the site — he wanted the space to be majorly a bookstore. When he mentioned the space was to be democratic and accessed by all, I stuck to the idea of doing a library because it's not just a store where you buy books but you can come together to read, debate and explore. The space was designed with the help of my team of college juniors from the Department of Architecture, Thiagaraja College of Engineering, Madurai (Mansi JK, Abinaya Somasundaram, Rajendra Rao, Nikita, and Shiv Surya). 