Home Cities Chennai

VR Mall gets notice for building ‘violations’, must set them right in 30 days

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has issued notice to the VR Mall in Anna Nagar, for unauthorised construction.

Published: 28th April 2023 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

VR Mall in Chennai

VR Mall in Chennai

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has issued notice to the VR Mall in Anna Nagar, for unauthorised construction. The notice served to the owner of VR Mall and Ozone Projects by CMDA has requested to discontinue the use of unauthorised development in the building within 30 days from the date of notice issued on Thursday or face demolition. 

“If the owner or occupier has not discontinued the use of the building within the specified period, appropriate action under sub-section (2-A) of section 56 of the said Act will be initiated by locking and sealing the premises,” the notice sent by CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra said.

The notice was sent after the CMDA carried out an inspection on Wednesday after the additional commissioner of traffic police and city police had highlighted the traffic congestion in front of the mall during peak hour.

During the inspection, it was found the southeastern side of the mall had deviations. This includes a temporary shed with 30 open shops or stalls in the front setback space. Similarly, on the fourth floor, two swimming pools were built without approval.

Also on the fourth floor, there is a sports arena (tennis and football) covered with a net roof and an open gallery in the open terrace area which are not covered in the approved plan. The entry and exit point of the mall is directly connected to the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and due to the vehicle checkpoint, there is heavy traffic congestion in front of the mall. The other entry gates as shown in the approved plan have not been utilised for the free circulation of the vehicle to avoid traffic congestion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VR Mall
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp