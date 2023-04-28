VR Mall gets notice for building ‘violations’, must set them right in 30 days

C Shivakumar By

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has issued notice to the VR Mall in Anna Nagar, for unauthorised construction. The notice served to the owner of VR Mall and Ozone Projects by CMDA has requested to discontinue the use of unauthorised development in the building within 30 days from the date of notice issued on Thursday or face demolition.

“If the owner or occupier has not discontinued the use of the building within the specified period, appropriate action under sub-section (2-A) of section 56 of the said Act will be initiated by locking and sealing the premises,” the notice sent by CMDA member secretary Anshul Mishra said.

The notice was sent after the CMDA carried out an inspection on Wednesday after the additional commissioner of traffic police and city police had highlighted the traffic congestion in front of the mall during peak hour.

During the inspection, it was found the southeastern side of the mall had deviations. This includes a temporary shed with 30 open shops or stalls in the front setback space. Similarly, on the fourth floor, two swimming pools were built without approval.

Also on the fourth floor, there is a sports arena (tennis and football) covered with a net roof and an open gallery in the open terrace area which are not covered in the approved plan. The entry and exit point of the mall is directly connected to the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and due to the vehicle checkpoint, there is heavy traffic congestion in front of the mall. The other entry gates as shown in the approved plan have not been utilised for the free circulation of the vehicle to avoid traffic congestion.

