Chennai Starbucks gets a Chettinad makeover

Taking a cue from the local cultural nuances and adding Starbucks’ warm interiors, the store brings a home-like feeling to the consumers.

Published: 29th April 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tata Starbucks launched its 24x7-themed store that is rooted in traditional Tamil architecture and culture at Uptown, Kathipara Urban Square. It is South India’s first local-themed store that operates round the clock.

The new 24-hour store features traditional Chettinad architecture with ceramic tiles. The space is an indigenous blend of traditional, intricate Indian architecture and European artwork. This new-format store does not just have a traditional facade but brings the uniqueness of the rich Tamil culture and heritage in the interiors and the ambience too. Taking a cue from the local cultural nuances and adding Starbucks’ warm interiors, the store brings a home-like feeling to the consumers.

Tata Starbucks is also adding, Picco, a new cup size to this location, offering new and first-time coffee enthusiasts an opportunity to sip and savour their favourite beverage along with local additions such as the all-new Filter Coffee, Masala Chai, Cardamom Chai, Milkshakes (available in chocolate, strawberry and vanilla variants), freshly assembled sandwiches, bite-sized and shareable food items. The deal was facilitated by Savills property services (India) Pvt. Ltd. 

Uptown is a 24x7 entertainment spot that has 30+ stores, 100+ food choices, a gaming zone, outdoor play areas and sprawling lawns. It houses several popular brands including KFC, Madras Coffee House, Junior Kuppanna, Levista, MilkyWay, Cha Republic and Mansukh, among others.

