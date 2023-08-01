Home Cities Chennai

A silent crusader

From Marina Beach to Besant Nagar, Hemanth’s journey takes him through various areas, where he provides aid to those in need.

Anonymously riding his bike through his office routes, Hemanth has been quietly uplifting the lives of those less fortunate for the past 18 months.

By Ilakiya Rani M
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the bustling metropolis of Chennai, amid the chaotic rush of daily life, a silent force of compassion rides through, leaving behind trails of hope and humanity. Twenty-three-year-old Hemanth Kumar has dedicated his life to helping the needy by the roadside. Anonymously riding his bike through his office routes, Hemanth has been quietly uplifting the lives of those less fortunate for the past 18 months.

It all began during a chance encounter while on a trip. Hemanth met a group of young girls and decided to offer them chocolates. The joy that lit up their faces left a profound impact on him. It was in that moment that he heard the call of compassion, urging him to do more for the less fortunate.

The anonymous benefactor

With an open heart and a listening ear, Hemanth meets countless individuals with heart-wrenching tales of struggles and despair. He says, “While helping, many people share their tragic stories. I’ve met people who pick garbage for survival, parents abandoned by their own children, and transpersons rejected by society. Hearing their stories has affected me deeply.” Despite the emotional toll, Hemanth’s determination to make a difference only grows stronger.

Hemanth chooses not to reveal his face to those he helps. Debunking any notion of seeking fame, he emphasises, “I don’t take it to my head. What really matters to me is am I making people happy by helping?” Although some criticise his anonymity, Hemanth stays firm in his resolve, knowing that recognition is not the driving force behind his noble deeds. In some situations, when people ask Hemanth to show his face to bless him, he has willingly obliged, noting that his anonymity is not an impediment to the gratitude he receives from those he helps.

Hemanth has faced his share of skeptics and naysayers. “I used to get a lot of hate comments, but now they get inspired and have started helping people,” he says with a sense of satisfaction. The impact of his altruism has reached far beyond his own actions, as others have been inspired to join him in spreading compassion.

A message of change

From Marina Beach to Besant Nagar, Hemanth’s journey takes him through various areas, where he provides aid to those in need. “I give umbrellas during the rainy season and caps in summer. I provide food, juice and water to public servants like the police,” he shares.

For Hemanth, this mission is not just a passing phase but a lifelong commitment. “I want to do this throughout my life. The smile on their faces, when they receive help, is invaluable,” he shares passionately. His dedication, coupled with the impact he’s making, drives him to continue this silent yet powerful journey of kindness.

Moved by these experiences, Hemanth felt a deep responsibility to raise awareness about societal issues. He implores people to care for their parents in their old age, emphasising the importance of cherishing those who once provided for them. He advocates for the acceptance and support for the trans community, calling for a change in mindset to create a more inclusive society. A testament to the selfless kindness, Hemanth remains a guiding light for those in the shadows, illuminating lives through acts of compassion.

