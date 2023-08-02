Home Cities Chennai

Cracking the whip: State government to introduce licensing for beach horses in Chennai

“The only way to improve the situation is to regulate the business. We will microchip all the 150-odd horses in Chennai, predominantly used for joyrides on Marina.

Published: 02nd August 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Horses tied on the roadsides in the open sun | special arrangement

Horses tied on the roadsides in the open sun | special arrangement

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:   To curb animal cruelty and illegal transfer of ownership, the state government has decided to microchip and introduce licensing for beach horses in Chennai. The exercise will be carried out by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board in coordination with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University during a horse check-up camp organised at MLA Hostel Road near Chepauk Stadium on August 7. 

Shruti Vinodh Raj, member, of Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, told TNIE multiple complaints were received on ill-treatment of horses, especially the horses found on beaches in Chennai, including cases of alleged starvation deaths.

“The only way to improve the situation is to regulate the business. We will microchip all the 150-odd horses in Chennai, predominantly used for joyrides on Marina. The owners will be mandated to obtain a license to operate the horses, which are only healthy. This way we can ensure the horses are healthy and also protect the livelihood of the people dependent on them.” Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, GCC, also said the exercise would help the civic body identify the animals and their owners, thereby helping enforce rules more effectively. 

Meanwhile, a city-based animal rights organisation People for Animals (PFA) has appealed to the Chennai collector to provide a piece of land near Triplicane to build a shelter for horses. Shiranee Pereira, co-founder, PFA, told TNIE, “We have been working for the welfare of beach horses for two decades, providing food and veterinary care. These horses are exposed to sun and rain and several died painful deaths. The only way to protect the horses is to bring them all under one roof. A piece of land that can accommodate close to 200 horses is available behind Kalaivanarangam,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Animal cruelty Greater Chennai Corporation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp