Cracking the whip: State government to introduce licensing for beach horses in Chennai

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To curb animal cruelty and illegal transfer of ownership, the state government has decided to microchip and introduce licensing for beach horses in Chennai. The exercise will be carried out by the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board in coordination with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University during a horse check-up camp organised at MLA Hostel Road near Chepauk Stadium on August 7.

Shruti Vinodh Raj, member, of Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, told TNIE multiple complaints were received on ill-treatment of horses, especially the horses found on beaches in Chennai, including cases of alleged starvation deaths.

“The only way to improve the situation is to regulate the business. We will microchip all the 150-odd horses in Chennai, predominantly used for joyrides on Marina. The owners will be mandated to obtain a license to operate the horses, which are only healthy. This way we can ensure the horses are healthy and also protect the livelihood of the people dependent on them.” Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, GCC, also said the exercise would help the civic body identify the animals and their owners, thereby helping enforce rules more effectively.

Meanwhile, a city-based animal rights organisation People for Animals (PFA) has appealed to the Chennai collector to provide a piece of land near Triplicane to build a shelter for horses. Shiranee Pereira, co-founder, PFA, told TNIE, “We have been working for the welfare of beach horses for two decades, providing food and veterinary care. These horses are exposed to sun and rain and several died painful deaths. The only way to protect the horses is to bring them all under one roof. A piece of land that can accommodate close to 200 horses is available behind Kalaivanarangam,” she said.

