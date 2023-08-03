Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras calls application for BS (Electronic Systems) Program 

Four-year BS program in Electronic Systems will be in a position to serve multiple industries such as Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Mobile, Medical Electronics and Defence.

Published: 03rd August 2023 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

Representational Image of IIT-Madras (Photo | Express)

By S V Krishna Chiatanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To keep pace with the fast-emerging demands of the indigenous electronics manufacturing sector, IIT Madras has called applications for BS (Electronic Systems) program, which is a 4-year course designed to meet industry-specific requirements and skill sets. The curriculum is curated in consultation with industry experts.

This newly launched program had received a great response in the first round of applications, which closed on June 25, 2023. Over 1,800 applications were received from all over the country. Out of these, close to 1,200 are regular entry-based candidates and the remaining are from JEE entry mode. The regular entry-based candidates will have to go through a Qualifier process, whereas those qualified for JEE Advanced can get direct admission to the program.

Applications are now open for September, 2023 batch and will close on August 27th 2023. Those interested may apply through the following link -  https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/

Prof Boby George, faculty, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Coordinator, BS in Electronic Systems program, IIT Madras, said, “Admission to the program is through an in-built qualifier process; JEE is not a requirement to join the program. Candidates who apply will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content alone. Sufficient support will be provided to candidates in this period in the form of discussion forums and live sessions.”

The course content will be offered in online Mode and hence, it is open to all students. Those who have completed Class 12 with physics and mathematics can apply irrespective of age, role or geographical location. Content, tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions and assignments will be online, while quizzes, exams and labs will be conducted in-person. The lab courses will be in-person at IIT Madras campus.

The program aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. The semiconductor industry is a major contributor to the global economy, employing millions of people and generating billions of dollars in revenue each year, and is emerging as a key industry in India.

Another faculty member Prof. S Aniruddhan said there is huge potential for manufacturing in electronics not only for India’s domestic needs but also in the form of exports to the global market. Students graduating from this program can get job opportunities in industries such as automotive, semiconductor, and defence etc. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras applications for BS
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp