IIT Madras calls application for BS (Electronic Systems) Program 

S V Krishna Chiatanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To keep pace with the fast-emerging demands of the indigenous electronics manufacturing sector, IIT Madras has called applications for BS (Electronic Systems) program, which is a 4-year course designed to meet industry-specific requirements and skill sets. The curriculum is curated in consultation with industry experts.

This newly launched program had received a great response in the first round of applications, which closed on June 25, 2023. Over 1,800 applications were received from all over the country. Out of these, close to 1,200 are regular entry-based candidates and the remaining are from JEE entry mode. The regular entry-based candidates will have to go through a Qualifier process, whereas those qualified for JEE Advanced can get direct admission to the program.

Applications are now open for September, 2023 batch and will close on August 27th 2023. Those interested may apply through the following link - https://study.iitm.ac.in/es/

Prof Boby George, faculty, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, and Coordinator, BS in Electronic Systems program, IIT Madras, said, “Admission to the program is through an in-built qualifier process; JEE is not a requirement to join the program. Candidates who apply will be provided access to four weeks of content taught by IIT Madras faculty and the qualifier exam will be based on this content alone. Sufficient support will be provided to candidates in this period in the form of discussion forums and live sessions.”

The course content will be offered in online Mode and hence, it is open to all students. Those who have completed Class 12 with physics and mathematics can apply irrespective of age, role or geographical location. Content, tutorials, doubt-clearing sessions and assignments will be online, while quizzes, exams and labs will be conducted in-person. The lab courses will be in-person at IIT Madras campus.

The program aligns with the India Semiconductor Mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. The semiconductor industry is a major contributor to the global economy, employing millions of people and generating billions of dollars in revenue each year, and is emerging as a key industry in India.

Another faculty member Prof. S Aniruddhan said there is huge potential for manufacturing in electronics not only for India’s domestic needs but also in the form of exports to the global market. Students graduating from this program can get job opportunities in industries such as automotive, semiconductor, and defence etc.

