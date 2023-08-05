A compilation of the tales of masked heroines

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In the elegant halls of Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park, a heartfelt tribute unfolded to honour the unsung heroes of society. The event marked the launch of the book Developing Stories, a collaborative effort by two class 12 students, Tia Thadani and Amaira Goyal. The true stars of the day were the city’s remarkable female sanitation workers, who shone brightly for their unwavering dedication to upholding Chennai’s cleanliness. The book portrays the lives of 15 such women, capturing their tales through poignant narratives and captivating photographs.

Distinguished figures such as Priya Rajan, the Mayor of Chennai; Dr J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation; and the proprietors of Urbaser Sumeet, a global environmental organisation responsible for waste collection in the city, came together for the occasion. The 15 female sanitation workers were in attendance along with their family members. The event commenced with a visual portrayal of these unsung heroes’ waste collection journey across the city. This moving homage illuminated their challenges, victories, and the indispensable role they undertake in safeguarding the community’s health and overall well-being.

Retelling their stories

In the midst of the bustling hall, my attention was drawn to a woman seated quietly in a corner, wearing a serene smile that seemed to have weathered over time. As the event commenced, she appeared lost in a world of her own, a captivating sight that piqued my curiosity. As I approached her, though apprehensive, she introduced herself as Hemalatha. Soon, I realised that her story had ignited the passion within these two young authors to pen Developing Stories. When I asked her about how she felt being a part of the book, she responded, “Words fail to convey my joy. I am immensely happy and grateful that these young girls have given prominence to our lives. This is an honour beyond words, and I’m thankful to be part of an endeavour that will bring smiles to the faces of my colleagues.”

The authors have eloquently captured the narratives of these resilient women, showcasing how they have ignited transformative change within society. The girls adeptly emphasise their contributions in the realms of sanitation and environmental conservation. “Every woman we encountered radiated a sakthi, a profound strength that propelled them through life’s trials. We were compelled to showcase these women and their motivating tales to the rest of the world,” explained Amaira and Tia.

In a society captivated by celebrities and prominent personalities, the launch event of Developing Stories eloquently underscored that authentic heroes reside within our everyday existence. These unsung champions conscientiously labour to guarantee the cleanliness, safety, and livability of our urban landscapes, casting a light on their contributions.

One step at a time

The partnership with Urbaser Sumeet, who employ these sanitation workers, has provided a meaningful avenue for these authors to craft their book seamlessly. Notably, at the launch event, the organisation introduced their visionary Edu Bridge scholarship programme, designed to support the children of the sanitation workers within their ranks. Mahmood Sait, CEO of Urbaser Sumeet, said, “Education holds the key to unlocking one’s true potential, and Urbaser Sumeet is committed to being a catalyst for positive change in the lives of these future leaders, the children of our Cleanliness Champions.”

Echoing the sentiment within its pages, a quote articulates that “Each woman is not just a conservation worker but also a mother, daughter, wife, sister, friend, and most of all a silent change-maker”. This book is indeed a literary tribute and an inspiration for the generations to come. As the event concluded, attendees departed with a revitalised outlook on the irreplaceable contributions made by sanitation workers. Developing Stories achieved precisely what it aimed for: to raise consciousness, foster meaningful conversations, and ignite a positive transformation.

