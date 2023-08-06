Home Cities Chennai

Toddler whose arm was amputated due to alleged ‘medical negligence’ in Chennai hospital, dies

His parents had, in June, alleged medical negligence on the part of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital doctors and nurses that resulted in the amputation of his hand.

Published: 06th August 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Azeesa Abdul, the boy’s mother, addresses reporters outside the Government Institute of Child Health, on Sunday; (top right) police deployed at RGGGH | Ashwin Prasath

FILE - Azeesa Abdul, the boy’s mother, addresses reporters outside the Government Institute of Child Health in Chennai, on July 2, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The one-and-a-half-year-old toddler whose right hand was amputated last month passed away at the Government Institute of Child Health, Egmore today. According to doctors at the ICH, the toddler passed away around 5.40 am on Sunday after battling for life in the ICU. 

His parents had, in June, alleged medical negligence on the part of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital doctors and nurses that resulted in the amputation of his hand.

However, an internal doctors committee constituted by the Health Department gave a clean chit to the hospital staff and said that a bacterial infection called Pseudomonas could have led to Ischaemia that resulted in the amputation of the limb.

The parents had said they were not satisfied with the report as it didn't take into consideration their version of events as presented to the committee. 

Azeesa Abdul, mother of the toddler had claimed that the boy developed gangrene due to a wrong insertion of an IV cannula by a staff nurse in the hospital.

The toddler, who was born preterm, was diagnosed at birth with hydrocephalus, a neurological disorder caused by an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles (cavities) deep within the brain.

Treatment involves surgically inserting a shunt into a ventricle to drain the fluid. He had undergone a VP shunt procedure at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in 2022.

After allegations of medical negligence by the toddler's parents Azeesa Abdul and Thasthakir Meera, the government had constituted an internal committee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RGGGH government hospital medical negligence infant mortality
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp