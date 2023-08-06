Toddler whose arm was amputated due to alleged ‘medical negligence’ in Chennai hospital, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The one-and-a-half-year-old toddler whose right hand was amputated last month passed away at the Government Institute of Child Health, Egmore today. According to doctors at the ICH, the toddler passed away around 5.40 am on Sunday after battling for life in the ICU.

His parents had, in June, alleged medical negligence on the part of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital doctors and nurses that resulted in the amputation of his hand.

However, an internal doctors committee constituted by the Health Department gave a clean chit to the hospital staff and said that a bacterial infection called Pseudomonas could have led to Ischaemia that resulted in the amputation of the limb.

The parents had said they were not satisfied with the report as it didn't take into consideration their version of events as presented to the committee.

Azeesa Abdul, mother of the toddler had claimed that the boy developed gangrene due to a wrong insertion of an IV cannula by a staff nurse in the hospital.

The toddler, who was born preterm, was diagnosed at birth with hydrocephalus, a neurological disorder caused by an abnormal buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the ventricles (cavities) deep within the brain.

Treatment involves surgically inserting a shunt into a ventricle to drain the fluid. He had undergone a VP shunt procedure at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in 2022.

After allegations of medical negligence by the toddler's parents Azeesa Abdul and Thasthakir Meera, the government had constituted an internal committee.

